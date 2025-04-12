My Son Left His Stay-at-Home Wife for Being ‘Lazy’—I Made Him Regret It

Camila reached out to us with a heartfelt message, saying, "Hey, Bright Side! I've always enjoyed your platform because it's a place where people can openly share their thoughts. I've participated in discussions on your page before, offering advice and sharing my opinions on various stories. Now, I could really use some input from your audience about a situation involving my son."

She began her story by saying, "My son, Michael, has always been a determined person. As a child, he had a strong drive and ambition in everything he did, whether it was schoolwork or sports. I admired this trait and always encouraged it."



"But as he got older, his determination started to show a tougher side, which made me a little concerned. Michael married Lisa while they were in college. She was just as ambitious and smart as he was, so they quickly connected over their shared interests and similar personalities. Following finishing school, they both established excellent careers and enjoyed a usually pleasant relationship."