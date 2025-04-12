My Son Left His Stay-at-Home Wife for Being ‘Lazy’—I Made Him Regret It
Welcoming a new baby into the family is an exciting and joyful time, filled with anticipation and big changes. But beyond the baby showers and decorating the nursery, parenthood also puts a relationship to the test. It’s not just about caring for the baby—it’s about how well partners support each other through the challenges that come with it.
The couple have been together for 10 years.
Camila reached out to us with a heartfelt message, saying, "Hey, Bright Side! I've always enjoyed your platform because it's a place where people can openly share their thoughts. I've participated in discussions on your page before, offering advice and sharing my opinions on various stories. Now, I could really use some input from your audience about a situation involving my son."
She began her story by saying, "My son, Michael, has always been a determined person. As a child, he had a strong drive and ambition in everything he did, whether it was schoolwork or sports. I admired this trait and always encouraged it."
"But as he got older, his determination started to show a tougher side, which made me a little concerned. Michael married Lisa while they were in college. She was just as ambitious and smart as he was, so they quickly connected over their shared interests and similar personalities. Following finishing school, they both established excellent careers and enjoyed a usually pleasant relationship."
Her son's behavior changed completely after the baby was born.
Camila continues, “Six months ago, they had a baby and my son stopped helping at home, saying Lisa should do everything, as she wasn’t working. After the divorce he ended up on my couch. So I knew I had to teach him a lesson he wouldn’t forget.”
“Michael had started criticizing Lisa for the smallest things and their marriage was falling apart. All he saw was what he thought was laziness. The house was not clean enough. Dinner wasn’t ready on time. He’d get home and find her napping or watching TV, which made him irritated. He didn’t notice the sleepless nights, the continual care the baby required, or the chores she completed during the day. ”
“My son stopped helping around the house, saying that since Lisa wasn’t working, she had plenty of time to do everything, and he was too exhausted from his job to pitch in. When things between them became unbearable, they decided to divorce.”
"After the split, Michael moved in with me. It broke my heart to see all of this unfold. I had always taught him about respect and empathy, but somehow, he seemed to have forgotten those lessons.
She gave her son a lesson he’ll never forget.
Camila came up with a plan. “I decided to surprise my daughter-in-law with a gift and send her on a week-long trip, offering to care for my granddaughter while she was away.”
“At dinner, I told my son that Lisa would be away for the week and handed him a piece of paper with a to-do list on it. It was a schedule of everything Lisa used to do in a single day: waking up at 6 AM, making breakfast, cleaning the house, getting the baby ready, laundry, doing grocery shopping, cooking, and all the other duties she handled. Michael looked at the list, his face slowly shifting from confusion to understanding.”
“I want you to take care of the baby and manage the house for one week, just like Lisa did,” I said calmly. “No help from the nanny or the housekeeper. I’ll handle my granddaughter if it gets too overwhelming, but you need to see what she did every day.”
Within just a few days, the house was in complete chaos.
Camila goes on to say, "Michael reluctantly accepted. The first day went horribly wrong. The house was a disaster by midday after he burned breakfast, overslept, and struggled to get the baby ready. He was extremely tired by the third day. He was unable to keep up with the demands of the family, the baby, and the never-ending washing."
"By the end of the week, Michael was a different person. He sat down with me, his eyes filled with tears. 'Mom, I had no idea,' he admitted. 'I assumed she was simply being lazy, but she was doing far more than I ever realized. I took her for granted, and now I'm without her.'
"I hugged my son, feeling both proud and heartbroken. "It's not too late to fix things, Michael. You need to apologize and show her that you get it now. Show her that you've changed."
This story has a happy ending after all.
Wrapping up her letter, Camila writes, "Michael took my advice seriously. He contacted Lisa, apologized from the heart, and admitted his mistakes. It wasn’t easy, and it took some time, but eventually, Lisa recognized how sincere he was. They decided to give their relationship another shot for the sake of their daughter."
"Michael learned a lesson he’ll never forget. At least, I hope so. What would you do if you were in my shoes? Or maybe some of your audience has gone through something similar and could offer advice to help save their relationship?"
