My DIL Told Me to Dress My Age, So I Gave Her a Lesson

“I’m 58. I take care of myself. I work out, I’ve got long hair, and yeah—I like wearing leather jackets, dark jeans, and heels. Nothing wild, just not... beige cardigans and orthopedic shoes, you know?

We were all getting ready for my grandson’s birthday party. I showed up in a fitted black blazer, slim jeans, and ankle boots. I thought I looked great. But as soon as I walked in, my daughter-in-law gave me that look. You know, the one.

Later in the kitchen, when it was just the two of us, she said, ‘You know, you’d be so much more elegant if you dressed your age.’

Excuse me?

I smiled (barely) and asked, ‘What age is that, exactly? Invisible?’

She laughed awkwardly and said, ‘Just... more modest. It’s not really appropriate to compete with younger women.’

Oh. So that’s what this was.

The next day, we had another family gathering. And you bet I dressed ‘my age.’ I wore a bold red wrap dress, heels higher than the last pair, and topped it off with bright lipstick and a new haircut. Not for her—for me. I felt confident, happy, and more myself than ever.

She said nothing. But the compliments I got from literally everyone else? Chef’s kiss. Even my son told me I looked ‘like a movie star.’

You don’t owe anyone an expiration date on your style. And if dressing my age means feeling fabulous in my own skin—then yeah, I’ll keep doing just that.”