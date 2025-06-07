My DIL Told Me to Dress My Age, So I Gave Her a Lesson
We recently received a letter from a reader that beautifully captured something so many women feel but rarely say out loud: the idea that aging means giving up style is just an illusion.
Her story is a reminder that the real problem isn’t age—it’s the outdated belief that style has an age limit. It doesn’t. Fashion isn’t about numbers; it’s about expression.
Here’s her letter.
“I’m 58. I take care of myself. I work out, I’ve got long hair, and yeah—I like wearing leather jackets, dark jeans, and heels. Nothing wild, just not... beige cardigans and orthopedic shoes, you know?
We were all getting ready for my grandson’s birthday party. I showed up in a fitted black blazer, slim jeans, and ankle boots. I thought I looked great. But as soon as I walked in, my daughter-in-law gave me that look. You know, the one.
Later in the kitchen, when it was just the two of us, she said, ‘You know, you’d be so much more elegant if you dressed your age.’
Excuse me?
I smiled (barely) and asked, ‘What age is that, exactly? Invisible?’
She laughed awkwardly and said, ‘Just... more modest. It’s not really appropriate to compete with younger women.’
Oh. So that’s what this was.
The next day, we had another family gathering. And you bet I dressed ‘my age.’ I wore a bold red wrap dress, heels higher than the last pair, and topped it off with bright lipstick and a new haircut. Not for her—for me. I felt confident, happy, and more myself than ever.
She said nothing. But the compliments I got from literally everyone else? Chef’s kiss. Even my son told me I looked ‘like a movie star.’
You don’t owe anyone an expiration date on your style. And if dressing my age means feeling fabulous in my own skin—then yeah, I’ll keep doing just that.”
Stigma about fashion and age
Another influencer recently shared how she cringed watching herself on video, realizing her outfit looked more like a costume from her past than something that fit who she is now. And honestly, it hit home.
One woman told she used to roll her eyes at her mom’s mini skirts and suede bags, thinking she should dress more “mom-like.” Her mom was only 35. Looking back, she admits—her mom looked amazing. Now, at 55, she gets it.
Fashion is more flexible these days, but there’s still a point where something just feels off. Even if you’ve still got great legs or arms, not every trend feels right anymore—and that’s okay.
It’s not about giving up style. It’s about finding clothes that still feel like you—just the grown-up, more confident version. As one person said, “I didn’t change who I was. I just traded my worn jeans for nicer ones.”
You can still wear what you love. Just do it in a way that celebrates who you are now—not who you used to be.
Style doesn’t have an expiration date—but it does evolve. Growing older doesn’t mean fading out or dressing down. It just means getting clearer on what feels good, what flatters you, and what reflects the person you’ve become.
