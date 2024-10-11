I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
15+ Stepparents Who Were Actually “Parents Who Stepped Up”
Blending families can be tricky, especially for children who suddenly have a new stepmom or stepdad. It’s a big adjustment to accept someone new in their lives. But when the parent’s new partner is patient and kind, it can lead to something beautiful.
- My parents divorced when I was 4 years old. Dad left the family and married another woman. But I didn’t grow up with psychological trauma. My dad spent a lot of time with me, my stepmother was cool, she loved me very much, and she invented all sorts of entertainment just for the 2 of us with my dad.
I love both my brother and sister from that side very much. I grew up in a healthy atmosphere of love and comfort, which is the most important thing! Overheard / Ideer
- When I was 16, I had a huge argument with my mom and stormed out of the house. Angry and upset, I caught a taxi late at night after a party. But halfway through the ride, the driver started acting strange, taking wrong turns and ignoring what I said. Fear started creeping in, and I didn’t know who to call. Without thinking, I texted my stepdad, even though we hadn’t been that close.
Within minutes, he called me, asking where I was and trying to calm me down. Somehow, he tracked my location and showed up just in time. He made the driver pull over and took me home safely. That was the moment I realized he wasn’t just my mom’s new husband, he was someone who truly cared about me, like family should.
- “My mother passed away when I was in the 4th grade. Less than a year later, my father married for the second time. My stepmother treated me very kindly and affectionately, but I thought she was showing off in front of my father and thought she was hypocritical, and so did the people around me.
When I was 14, I had a pretty complicated surgery. When I woke up, I found her sitting next to me, stroking my legs and crying.” Overheard / Ideer
- “My mum split up with my dad and got together with her high school sweetheart when I turned 4. I remember my early childhood well! A few months into our life together, I suddenly turned to my stepfather and said, ‘Dad, can you give me this?’ I couldn’t reach something.
My stepdad confessed later that he cried because no one had asked me to call him Dad. And I just decided that he was my dad now. And he has been ever since! I don’t even think about my biological father. My new dad went to my school events, showed me off to his family, bragged about me, taught me about life, and helped me stay on track, and now he’s teaching me how to drive.
I cry when I think about the fact that he was 25 years old and liked to party, and then there was my mom and me. He turned his life around for us! He found a stable job, and a house, started his own company, and became a huge success. Many men wouldn’t give up their lifestyle for a woman with a child.” OhSoInfinitesimal / Reddit
- “My family is not like the others. I have 2 moms and 2 dads. The thing is that my parents divorced when I was 13 years old. They separated peacefully, they just realized that they didn’t love each other anymore and didn’t want to suffer. After the divorce, each of them met their significant other.
The second marriage worked out well for both parents. At the same time, my stepmother and stepfather treated me with love and care, as well as my parents. And I know for a fact that I can turn my problems to each of my ’parents.’
Now I am a mother myself, and I am very grateful that they created such a warm family atmosphere despite all the difficulties.” Not everyone will understand / VK
- “I remember the exact moment when I got to love my stepmother. It was the second week of our living together, she was pouring tea and asked me to bring the homemade cake. I, being a sweet tooth, tried to bring it to the kitchen as fast as possible and dropped it with the frosting down in the hall. My stepmother came out to the noise, looked at this, and went back into the kitchen. I cringed.
But she came back with 2 cups of tea, we were sitting right on the floor and eating this delicious cake. My mother used to berate me for any tiny mistake. My father’s new wife raised me like her own daughter, always surrounded me with care, love, and warmth.” Overheard / Ideer
- “My father left us when I was 4. My mom remarried. And I got some stupid jealousy, I was always doing everything to spite my stepfather. I complained about him to my mom a lot.
She couldn’t stand it and suggested they get divorced. I was listening under the door and was so happy! But then I heard my stepfather say that he couldn’t live without us, and it would be hard for us financially. After graduating from high school, I entered university, not without the help of my stepfather’s friends. Everyone at home was happy, and we decided to celebrate this event in a cafe.
In the third year, I got pregnant, but my boyfriend refused to marry me. I was ashamed to admit it to my parents, especially to my mom. By this time, having grown up, I changed my opinion about my stepfather a little, but I was still rude to him out of habit.
But at this difficult moment in my life, I realized that he was the only person I could talk to. And I was right. It was the first time that we talked frankly. I felt very guilty and asked him to forgive me. For all these years, my father had never once remembered about me. I gave birth to my son and finished my studies, my parents helped me with everything.
This year my son is going to school for the first time, and we are all preparing for this event, especially his grandfather. They are very attached. The love of my grandson is probably compensation to my stepfather for what I did. And from myself, I want to say, ’I’m sorry, Dad!’.” Larisa / Ispovedi
- “I never got along with my stepmother. I was 13 when my dad met her. I didn’t accept her and pushed her away. When I was 19, I began to paint.
On my 20th birthday, she arranged a surprise: she gathered all my friends, relatives and acquaintances and organized an exhibition of my works in her gallery! I was delighted, and my heart began to melt.” Chamber 6 / VK
- “My parents divorced when I was 14, but they remained friends, no drama. I was old enough to understand everything, and together we decided who I would live with. Mom moved in with another man after a while. I stayed with my dad, now we live together with my stepmom.
I like everything, my stepmom is a great woman. We communicate well with my mom, she comes often, helps me with money, and buys me clothes. Her man’s not bad either.
It’s so annoying when other people start saying about my mom, ‘What kind of mother is she? How could she leave her kid?’ And I have a wonderful life, I have a good relationship with my parents. But other people, of course, know better.” Chamber 6 / VK
- “When I was seven, my mom remarried. I wasn’t thrilled about having a stepdad and made it clear I wanted nothing to do with him. He didn’t push—he just quietly supported me. When I struggled with my schoolwork, he spent hours helping me without ever complaining. One day, after winning an award at school, I saw him in the audience, tearing up. That’s when I realized he cared for me just as much as my real dad would have.”
- “In 8th grade, I wanted to become a straight-A student, but I was pretty bad at math. I often cried, and my mom reassured me, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll think of something. You will be a straight-A student.’ And the most interesting thing is how this problem was solved: she married my math teacher.
My stepfather explained math to me every evening in such a way that I understood everything. So, I became a straight-A student. I graduated from school with honors and in university, I was good at higher math as well thanks to my stepfather. That’s how my mom solved my math problems.” Not everyone will understand / VK
- When my mom died, my world turned upside down in ways I couldn’t handle. Five years later, my dad remarried, trying to give me and my sister the support we were missing without a mother. I wasn’t sure how to feel about my new stepmom. She didn’t try to step into my mom’s shoes or force a connection, and at first, that made me think she didn’t care. I kept my distance, convinced she didn’t want to be a part of my life.
But over time, I started to see things differently. She wasn’t pushing because she understood that I needed space. Her love was quiet and patient, waiting for me to come around. She let me heal at my own pace. Slowly, we formed a bond, and I realized she never intended to replace my mom. She just wanted to be there for me in her way. My stepmom is my best friend now.
- “My father was a very influential man. He was strict not only at work but also with his family and loved ones. When I was 3 years old, my mom decided to leave him. So my father said he would never give me to her.
Mom accepted this and left. She called me once a week and sent me presents. But after that, I only saw her when I was 18 when she came to ‘meet’ me. That’s when I learned the story. My mom expected me to feel sorry for her, but I couldn’t.
Because I already had a mom. Or rather, a stepmother. She too, after a couple of years of marriage, wanted to leave my father. And my dad strictly forbade her to even come near me if she left. She had no rights over me, but she decided to stay for me.
My stepmother became the most affectionate, kind, gentle mom in the world. We communicated a lot, went out, and played together. She always tried to protect me, to take any blame. But I knew that she and my father even slept in different rooms.
When I turned 18, she divorced my dad, and we moved into her one-bedroom flat together. And we are happy. So I can’t feel sorry for my biological mother, who chose her own life over mine.” Chamber 6 / VK
- “When I was a teenager, my mom used to scold and call me names all the time. I got used to it. My mom and dad didn’t live together, they both had other families.
My dad at that time also started to scold me for my grades, but my stepmother stood up for me and said, ‘Stop it! If you tell a person they’re a pig, they’ll sit down and squeak. She’s smart and talented.’
I cried. Many years have passed since then, and we are still close with my stepmother, while the relationship with my parents is still strained.” Overheard / Ideer
- "I was a terrible stepdaughter. I drove all my father’s girlfriends crazy. They would run away crying, ’This child is a monster!’
One day, he got another girlfriend. She was quiet and shy. But she pissed me off too, and I made her cry. So, I’m sitting in my room, and hear the sobbing has stopped.
Then there’s a knock on the door. She’s standing there asking for help because she loves my father... She was the first person who asked for my help, she’s now my favorite family member. Overheard / Ideer
- I was 15 when my mom remarried. My new stepdad didn’t try to bond with me right away, which I appreciated because I wasn’t ready for that. He stayed in the background, just fixing things around the house and helping out quietly. It wasn’t until my car broke down miles away from home and he drove hours to get me, without saying a word, that I realized he was always there for me. He didn’t need to say much—his actions spoke louder than words.
- “When I was 8 years old, my mom got married for the second time. I was very hostile toward my stepfather. He was a nice man, but the very thought of him taking Dad’s place drove me crazy. Mom was torn between us.
It wasn’t until I was 10 when everything changed. It happened when he came to school to defend me from the teacher. I started ignoring him less often and agreed to go for walks together a couple of times. That same year, on his birthday, I made him a present for the first time: I gave him an envelope with a card where I wrote, ‘Will you adopt me?’
It was the first time I saw a grown man crying while tucked into the shoulder of a little girl. A month later, he became my dad, and after that my daddy.” Not everyone will understand / VK
- “My parents divorced when I was 10 years old. My mom moved to another country for work and left me with my dad. And then my dad married again.
His new wife was 14 years younger than him, and I thought she was a gold digger. I didn’t like my stepmother and didn’t treat her well. Until one day she rescued me from a fire, even though she was badly injured.
After that incident, she became the best mom in the world to me. My mom judged me, but she saw me once or twice a year. My stepmom, on the other hand, became a real mom to me. This life lesson taught me not to judge people at first sight.” Mamdarinka / VK
- “Junior year of high school, my dad got remarried to the woman he’d cheated on my mom with several years prior. As an angsty teenager, I was none too thrilled with his new marriage and was honestly pretty cold towards her whenever we saw each other. A year later, my dad was taking me to the airport on my way to college, and my stepmom took off work to meet us there and send me off with a care package.
She hugged me and told me that she was proud of me, and when she stepped back, I saw that she had tears in her eyes. It was at that moment that I realized that she wasn’t a bad person, even if she (and my dad) had done some bad things in the past. Our relationship improved dramatically after that, and now she’s like a second mother to me.” OldSaintNickCage / Reddit
- “My biological dad died when I was young and my mom got remarried within a year. From a single guy with one kid to a married man with four kids, one of whom was disabled, my stepdad became my ‘second dad’ when I grew up and realized the sacrifices and challenges he went through to care for us (without a lot of help from my mom). I got it when I became a parent, myself.” Unknown author / Reddit
Parents aren’t just the ones who gave birth to you—they’re the ones who are there when you need them most. Experts say kids often struggle more with stepmoms than stepdads, but many stepparents step up and raise their stepchildren with love.