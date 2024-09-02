10+ True Stories That Are More Disturbing Than Any Eerie Fiction

Some people find chills not in fiction but in their own lives, where strange events defy explanation. While some of these eerie experiences can be logically explained, others will make you question your grip on reality. Brace yourself—these true stories are bound to leave you in awe and disbelief.

  • I was in bed one night when I felt something touching my foot. It was a tiny silver charm—a little angel. I was confused but kept it in my wallet for good luck.
    12 years later, while living overseas, I went to our corporate party. A girl I was meeting for the first time stared at me and said I seemed very familiar. I told her she must be mistaken because I had never seen her before, and I had moved to France from the States roughly a year ago.
    As we talked, I noticed her necklace—it had a charm exactly like mine, but it was gold. I rushed to check my wallet, but my charm was gone. I felt an eerie chill and went to find her again, but she had disappeared.
    I never saw her again. I described her to my colleagues, hoping to find out who she was, but no one seemed to remember seeing her at the party. I still get goosebumps thinking about this story.
  • Occasionally, I hear someone call my name, sometimes really close or from another room. It’s only happened a few times over the last couple of years.
    I haven’t told my husband or anyone else because I think it’s probably just "in my head." Still, it has startled me quite a bit. © Ophelianeedsanap / Reddit
  • When my twin girls were babies (1-year-old), I went into their room only to find the door wouldn’t open very far. Their cots were pushed right up against the door.
    Later, I remembered that the previous occupants had died in one of those rooms. It freaked me out! © AeroFX / Reddit
  • Two years ago, I had been living in my house for about eight months when, one day, I noticed small child-size handprints on the wall going up the stairs. The prints were in pairs, spaced about two steps apart, and continued all the way up before just stopping.
    I never found an explanation. The previous owner didn’t have kids, neither do I, and children don’t visit my house. The handprints just appeared one day. Trying to wash them off wasn’t easy; they only lightened a bit. So, I eventually painted the wall a dark brown. © Sigma-42 / Reddit
  • This happened about 10 years ago when I still lived at my parents' house. We have a corridor that connects the living room to three bedrooms and a common bathroom. One night, I was sitting in the living room watching TV when I saw what I thought was my sister going into my room. I followed her—or whatever it was—into my room, but no one was there.
    Freaked out, I called my mom to ask where everyone was. My sister was in the bathroom, my dad was out, and my mom was cooking in the kitchen. © backx***b / Reddit
  • I was housesitting for my parents in a small town, and at the time, I had no cell service. Their house is in a big forested area and was empty except for me and my dog. Naturally, I spent the day watching horror movies.
    Later, I noticed I had a new voicemail but no missed calls. This was strange because I still had no reception (it was spotty and particularly bad that day). When I listened to the voicemail, it was a garbled message that sounded like unintelligible speech. © Joyrock / Reddit
  • I was outside in front of my house, chatting with some neighborhood friends. We were all about 14 or 15 years old, and it was relatively late—around 11 p.m. The five of us heard a noise coming down the street. As we stood there in silence, an ice cream truck rolled by, playing some of the eeriest, most stereotypical circus/clown music.
    It was unsettling not just because the truck was out so late and playing creepy music, but also because it didn’t even stop to sell us ice cream. I suppose I’m actually thankful for that. © spartakick1080p / Reddit
  • One of my former coworkers, who was a preschool teacher, had a 3-year-old kid who was a bit unusual. Every day during nap time, he would lie on his side and just stare straight ahead, unblinking. One day, my coworker said, "It's nap time, kiddo. Try to get some sleep."
    The kid shook his head and replied, "I can't."
    "Why not?" my coworker asked.
    "The man in black," the kid said. "He watches me. He always watches me when I sleep." Naturally, my coworker was a bit unsettled but didn’t think much of it until the kid added, "He’s standing right behind you." © Unknown author / Reddit
  • One night, while I was alone in my bedroom, I turned off the light to go to bed. As soon as I lay down, I heard a young child’s voice make a sighing sound—like the sound you'd make after sitting down after a long day of work, sort of a half-yawn with an "ahhh" at the end. It was the exact sound I would have made if I hadn't heard it first.
    I don't think it was my mind playing tricks on me because I haven't heard or seen anything like that before or since. I’m 100% sure the sound was real and didn’t come from me. © twistlock / Reddit
  • When I was 15 or 16, I woke up one night with my bedroom light on. Without any control over my actions (and I mean, I have no idea why I did this), I stood up, ran as fast as I could to my door, opened it, and just stood there, staring at my mum's bedroom across the hall. I then smiled and went back to bed.
    I would have thought it was just a dream, but when I woke up in the morning, my bedroom light was still on. It still gives me chills when I think about it. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My dad went missing when my son was 5 months old. When he started talking, he always said that a man stood by his bed at night. We brushed it off as childhood imagination.
    A few years later, I hung a photo of my dad, the last one I had of him. My son pointed to it and said that was the man in his room. It gave us chills, especially since my dad never reappeared after going missing.
    He suffered from deep depression for decades and had gone missing in the past but always came back, unlike that last time. It's been almost 20 years now, and we're sure that he is dead. My son is a young man now and doesn't recall it.

The most unsettling feeling is realizing that your significant other has been hiding their true self from you. Here are real stories from people who uncovered the dark side of their partners and had the courage to share their experiences with the world.

