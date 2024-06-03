My BF Made My Life Hell After I Publicly Rejected His Proposal — Now It’s Payback Time

We received a letter from a girl who is in deep despair after rejecting her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, which led him to make her life a nightmare. In her letter, a girl shared her plan to get back at him with a revenge plot. However, her conscience is bothering her, so she’s asking our readers for advice.

An unexpected marriage proposal.

Me and boyfriend, Josh, had been dating for a year and worked at the same law firm, but in the different departments. And everything was fine until he proposed. Three month ago, he planned a big party, supposedly to celebrate his promotion at work, and invited all our friends and both our families. As the sun set, Josh suddenly knelt on one knee. My heart raced. His mother handed him a bouquet of roses, and Josh's hopeful smile sparkled in the twilight. "Will you marry me?" he asked. I was caught completely off guard. We had talked about our future, but marriage seemed a distant thought as we both focused on our careers. The pressure mounted with our families watching, their phones ready to capture the moment.

The girl wasn’t ready for marriage, and Josh wasn’t ready to hear a rejection.

"I'm not ready," I stammered, feeling a wave of panic. "This is too soon." The crowd around us gasped. Josh's smile vanished, replaced by a look of betrayal. "You will regret this," he whispered angrily. The joyful atmosphere evaporated and the party quickly ended. Our families were in shock. I knew deep down that I wasn’t ready for marriage, but the weight of my decision hung heavily on me. Josh wouldn’t speak to me the day after that. I tried to explain, but he was livid. "I thought you loved me," he snapped. "I do love you, Josh," I replied, my voice shaking. "But I'm not ready for a lifelong commitment. Not yet." His hurt was palpable. "You embarrassed me in front of everyone. You'll pay for that."

It turned out that Josh not only hadn’t forgotten the incident, but he also started seeking revenge.

I hoped things would still work out. He helped me fix my laptop that weekend, and we even went out for dinner, giving me false hope. Little did I know, he was already plotting his revenge. But the next day, I was completely humiliated, when I walked into the office and saw that all the employees avoid eye contact with me. Then my boss called me into his office. "What have you done?" Mr. Madden snapped. "Did you think we wouldn't find out?" "Find out about what, sir?" I asked, confused. He turned his laptop screen toward me. Confidential information about one of our top clients was going viral online. The documents had our firm's letterhead and came from cases I was working on. "I didn't do this, Mr. Madden, I swear! We must’ve been hacked."

Her career and life were ruined.

"These files were shared from your laptop!" he thundered. "The IT department confirmed it." Then it hit me. Josh had tampered with my laptop. I tried explaining, but Mr. Madden was resolute. "It doesn’t matter if your boyfriend shared the files. It happened under your watch. You’re fired." I was devastated. Josh had ruined my career. As I packed my things, my colleagues avoided eye contact, whispers trailing behind me. When I got home, it got worse. Josh had moved out, leaving a scrawled note: "You brought this on yourself." He had trashed the apartment, leaving me to cover the costs. With my savings tied up in student loans, I was in financial ruin.

The girl decided to repay him in kind.

Desperate and betrayed, I decided to fight back. Over our relationship, Josh had boasted about his shady deals with major clients. I started gathering evidence, compiling everything into a detailed report. I anonymously sent the report to his HR department and several major clients. It was a risky move, but I had nothing left to lose. A few days later, a mutual friend called. "Have you heard about Josh?" she asked. "No, what happened?" I replied, heart pounding. "He's been fired. There's an investigation, and he's in deep trouble." I felt a mix of vindication and guilt. The company launched a full-blown investigation, and the SEC was on his trail. He faced severe legal consequences.

She ruined her ex-lover’s career, but her conscience is troubling her.

Later that week, an old colleague called. "Josh’s been blacklisted in the industry. No one wants to associate with him." Hearing that, I felt a strange sense of satisfaction. Josh had always been so smug, thinking he could get away with anything. Now, he was paying the price for his arrogance. I lost my job, my savings, and my trust in people. But seeing Josh face the consequences brought closure. He tried to break me, but in the end, it was his downfall that was most spectacular. At first, I felt really good getting back at Josh. But as time went on, I started feeling really bad about it. I felt weighed down by guilt and regret. I saw how my actions were causing problems, and it made me feel even worse. I never wanted things to get this out of hand. I hope your readers can give me advice.