I Keep Telling My Husband I’m Not Pregnant, but He Still Doesn’t Believe Me

Dear Bright Side,

I have been married to my husband for 3 years. Overall, we’re solid — nothing perfect, but I never had any serious concerns about our relationship. Until now.

About a month ago, he randomly said something like, “I can tell you’re pregnant.” I laughed and told him I definitely wasn’t. We’ve been careful, I track my cycle, and I had just finished my period.

But he was so sure. Like weirdly sure. He said things like, “You’ve been glowing,” “Your mood is different.”

At first, it was cute — kind of flattering, like maybe he just really wanted a baby or something. But then it got... intense. He kept bringing it up daily. Then multiple times a day. I took a test just to reassure him. Negative.

He said, “Sometimes it takes time for the hormones to show.” Okay, fair. I took another one a few days later. Still negative. He still didn’t believe me.

He started treating me like I was pregnant. Buying prenatal vitamins. Cutting caffeine out of my morning coffee. He even told his mom I was expecting. Without me knowing. I was mortified when she called to congratulate us.

I finally sat him down and said, “This is starting to freak me out. I’m not pregnant. Why are you so convinced I am?” He just kept saying, “I can feel it. I know it.”

So I started wondering if this was some weird psychological thing. Like delusional thinking? I tried not to jump to conclusions, but it was so uncharacteristic for him.

Eventually I told him that if he really, truly believed I was pregnant, we should go to the doctor together to “confirm it.” I wasn’t even trying to be passive-aggressive — I just needed someone professional to tell him what I already knew.

So we go. I do both tests. Negative. Again.

Then something weird happens. The doctor pulls me aside afterward and asks if my husband has been under a lot of stress lately. I said yes — he’s had a lot going on at work and hasn’t been sleeping well. She recommends he get checked out too, just to be safe.

Turns out he has a pituitary gland tumor. It’s benign, thank goodness, but it was messing with his hormone levels badly. The doctor said it can cause changes in perception, mood, and even trigger delusional thinking — like believing someone is pregnant when they’re not.

It’s called Couvade syndrome, or “sympathetic pregnancy,” and in rare cases it can happen when something is messing with a guy’s brain chemistry.

He’s getting treatment now and starting therapy. He’s also mortified about everything, especially how he acted toward me. I’m just glad we caught it when we did.

Anyway. I just needed to get this out because the whole thing was surreal and honestly a little scary. If your partner starts acting really out of character, don’t write it off. Trust your gut. Sometimes it’s not just “being weird.” Sometimes it’s medical.