16 Stories That End in the Most Unexpected Ways

Curiosities
3 hours ago

Everything happens for a reason, or so it seems in all these stories. Whenever you think life is becoming predictable, it’ll always throw a curveball at you that could change everything. Every plot twist brings with it an interesting story worth sharing.

1.

  • I was in love with my best friend for a long time. But, something was always in the way. We had dated once, but it didn’t end very well. I was going to a party with a mutual friend of ours, and he told me that my best friend was going to propose to this girl I couldn’t stand that night. He told me where he was going to propose, so I rushed there to stop him; proclaim my love for him, you know how it goes.

    When I get up there, I see that he has everything set up; candles, rose petals, the NYC skyline, everything that would make a girl melt. I pick up a piece of paper he had placed on the ground, read it, and when I look up, he’s down on one knee, proposing to ME. © IZ3820 / Reddit

2.

  • When I was little, I was obsessed with chocolate. Chocolate cake, syrup, bars, cookies, etc. One day, my mom bought some chocolate syrup and made sure to tell me not to eat it. She placed it on the top shelf of the fridge where I couldn’t reach it.

    When she was in the bathroom, I dragged a kitchen chair to the fridge door and climbed on top of it. I grabbed the “syrup” and squirted about a gallon in my mouth. It was mayonnaise. I grabbed the wrong bottle. © daydreamingderpina / Reddit

3.

  • I accidentally left my receipt at the self-checkout machine. A woman rushed over, handing it to me with a smile. “You dropped this,” she said. I thanked her and left. When I got home and unpacked the groceries, I noticed something odd.

    Written on the back of the receipt in hurried handwriting was: “Check your tires. Someone slashed mine in this parking lot.” My heart raced. I ran outside and found that one of my tires had indeed been slashed. I called the police, and it turned out there had been a string of similar incidents in the area.

4.

  • My first day on a new job. I walked up to a guy and introduced myself. He says, “No time to waste,” and assigns me a few weird tasks and I start on them. I’d been working for an hour when my phone rings, and it’s from the job that I just started.

    I answer, and the guy on the phone says, “Are you aware today is your first day?” I said, “Yes, I’m actually here. David gave me some stuff to do” The guy on the phone says, “Who’s David?”
    Apparently, a complete stranger just started telling me what to do, and I didn’t think twice about it. We had a pretty good laugh. © Unknown author / Reddit

5.

  • A guy at my old job gave me a lottery ticket. I scratch it. It’s a 10k winner. Later, he stopped by and asked if I scratched it yet, and I said no. He left. My heart was beating like crazy. I decided to say it wasn’t a winner next time he drops by. I turned it over to read how to redeem it and saw that it was a prank ticket. I’m glad I saw that before he stopped by again. © I_Dont_Like_Rice / Reddit

6.

  • My parents split up when I was a baby, and I never really had a relationship with my father. I saw him a couple of times during my life. No birthday cards or calls. Last year, mom said to me during a visit that she isn’t even sure that the guy I thought was my father is my father. So this guy I’ve been curious about and wondering why he doesn’t care about me may not even be the right guy. Thanks, mom. © ***a / Reddit

7.

  • After my kids were born, I had a really hard time finding work. I have tons of experience, but being out of the workforce for five years is not a good thing when you’re in IT. Finally, I got a job, far below my level of qualifications. It was a non-management job: before kids, I’d been at the executive level. It didn’t matter though; it was work, and I figured it would be a stepping stone.

    Got to work the first day, sat down at what I thought was my cubicle. No one was there to train me or get me started, so I asked the woman next to me what her role was and who she reported to. She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “I think everyone here reports to you.” Apparently, they’d changed the org structure to make me a department manager, but forgot to tell me. I couldn’t find my supervisor because he was waiting for me in my office. © miss_kitty_cat / Reddit

8.

  • My father liked to ride motorcycles, despite him being too old (he was 60). One day, he takes a day and just enjoys the weather up in the mountains. Unfortunately, he had a minor crash. He refused to go to the ER, but my brother made him. They let us know that he had broken his hip, but it was a very minor fracture.

    We made him sell his motorcycles, and he swore he would never ride again, since he felt that his health was more important than riding. 3 months later, he gets a call from his doctor. He looked over all the scans from the accident and noticed the X-Ray of his chest.

    It turns out my dad had a very early form of not 1 but 2 cancers, and both were easily treatable (lung and thyroid). If my father hadn’t gotten in the motorcycle accident, he likely would have died. © BIG_***_TRUCK / Reddit

9.

  • I met a guy online, he was cool. I found out he lived less than 2 hours from where I live. We meet up. First time seeing each other’s actual faces. We’re like doppelgängers. Turns out his father is my biological father’s older brother. Both our dads bailed before we were born. Both of us have soy allergies and Lysinuric Protein Intolerance (it’s genetic). He’s only a year older than me. © WeirdWolfGuy / Reddit

10.

  • My niece had a really good friend in high school, and my sister was friends with her mom as well. They were always helping each other out. One day, my niece’s friend showed pictures of a family gathering and recognized my dad. She said that he was her grandpa, and that’s how we found out we had 4 more sisters. © Unknown author / Reddit

11.

  • So sometime last year, I got a friend request on Facebook from this girl I don’t know. We have some friends in common and her profile says she had gone to the same university and was in the same program, just a few years before me, so I figure we must have met at some party or something and accept the request.

    Flash forward to July. I move to a new city for a new job and on my first day, bam! there’s the girl who added me on Facebook. We ended up dating for a few months too. Turns out she had added me because one of our bosses has literally the exact same name as me and she thought she was adding him to Facebook. Always thought it was a really bizarre situation. © OneSourDude / Reddit

12.

  • After I officially proposed to my wife, I scheduled a dinner so my parents and my future in-laws could meet each other, coordinate wedding plans, etc. As soon as my future father-in-law saw my stepdad, they both stopped, rushed forward and braced. Turns out they had served in the same Air Force base in California nearly 20 years earlier. My stepdad and his ex-wife used to babysit my wife regularly when she was a child. © drewying / Reddit

13.

  • My girlfriend of 2 years moved a couple hours away to go to school. We saw each other most weekends. The weekend before Valentine’s day we were together and it was great. The next weekend on V day I go to see her at her parents home. I see through the window as I walk up to the house, her and her fiance are showing her parents an engagement ring. © thecultcan**** / Reddit

14.

  • I taunted my little sister her entire life about the fact that she looked nothing like me and our dad. I always made “you’re adopted” jokes about her and stuff. It became an inside joke between us — I’d tell her we found her on the doorstep and she’d say “thank god, that means I’m not actually related to you.” My parents kind of frowned at it because it was “mean” but my sister could take a joke and she knew I was just teasing her; she joked about it herself.

    Found out a couple years ago that she was the product of a short lived affair. My dad accepted her as his own and my parents kept it a secret from everyone. They told her last year. I still make “maybe you’re adopted” jokes about her, but they’re 100x funnier now. © ae____ / Reddit

15.

  • Was at a big art show with my wife and kid (3 or 4 at the time). We were walking up to a doorway and I notice a couple of huge nude statues. I mean, like, no big deal to me, but I was worried about what the kid was going to say because he’s a bit of a loud-mouth at the best of times and I didn’t need him yelling about private parts in the middle of a crowded art gallery. The worst thing to do was make any kind of a scene about it.

    No covering eyes or anything, just subtly angling the stroller away from the statues and making a big deal about art things on the opposite side of the aisle. Then, the inevitable happens. I remember it happening in slow motion. Kid’s head turns. Eyes widen. Arm raises and finger points. Mouth slowly opens. “Dad! Look at those statues! They aren’t wearing any socks!” ©JCMcFancypants / Reddit

16.

  • My girlfriend was very close to her brother. They always hug for too long, stare at each other for too long, and even hold hands a few times. I was uncomfortable, but I let it go until I was over it one day. I opened a drawer and found a picture of both of them as a married couple.

    There they were in wedding clothes. Smiling, cutting a cake, slow-dancing. The picture was dated two years ago. I confronted her immediately. At first, she denied it, saying, “It’s just a dumb photoshoot!” but when I showed her the certificate, she broke down. Turns out, they are legally married. They grew up as childhood friends, got hitched young, and never officially divorced.

Our pets never fail to surprise us with their unpredictable antics, often creating the best moments of our day. If you’re an animal lover, don’t miss this collection of 18 Photos That Prove Animals Understand Us in Ways We Never Imagined.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads