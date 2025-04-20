I Refused to Take My Stepdaughter to the Doctor After Discovering Her Secret

She was ill, running a high fever, but I didn’t take her to the doctor. She called one of her friends, who came and took her. It may sound like I was being mean and vindictive, and perhaps I was. I discovered that she had secretly made social media reels about me, ranting about how evil I was, poking fun at me, and even secretly recording me. It was from a different social media account, but the content was horrible.



I simply don’t deserve this level of disrespect. My husband got to know this and was furious, saying her actions were no reason for me to ignore her health, and put her at risk. There might be a little truth in his words, but honestly, I am at the very end of my tether here, and cannot bear what she did.



What should I do?



A heartbroken stepmother