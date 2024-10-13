My Childhood Best Friend Took Advantage of Me and Crossed the Line — Now I’m Furious

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. And just like in any family, misunderstandings between friends can lead to arguments. But when the people we love the most choose to betray the trust, it's hard to restore it.

I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example. 𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05

"Fast forward to a week before the party. Anna starts hinting that she’s “a little stressed” about costs and how “tight things are right now.” I get it, having a baby is expensive, but she kept bringing it up in every conversation. I offered to help with decorations or pick up some snacks, but she waved it off, saying she had everything under control.

The day of the party comes, and it’s chaos, balloons everywhere, a bouncy house, and tons of people I didn’t even know. I show up early to help set up, and Anna’s running around like a headless chicken. Then, as we’re putting out the decorations, she casually says, “Oh, by the way, I put the catering on your card.”

I hadn’t even seen a catering bill, let alone agreed to pay for one. “Uh, what do you mean, you put it on my card?” I asked, trying to stay calm. She looked at me like I was being dramatic and goes, “Yeah, you know, I’ve been struggling. I figured you wouldn’t mind covering it, and I’ll pay you back later.” Excuse me?!"