I Refused to Share My Toy Collection With My SIL’s Kids—Now I’m the Villain

We didn’t grow up poor. We grew up invisible. The kind of poor where you pretend to be full at school, so no one sees that you don’t have lunch. But my parents gave us the one thing they could—education.

They scraped and sacrificed so my brother Rafael and I could win scholarships to elite private schools. We were the charity kids in classrooms full of silver spoons. We wore the same uniforms for years. We kept our heads down when others flaunted new backpacks and gadgets.

And we promised each other: One day, we’ll make it so far no one can look down on us again. We did. I’m now a bank manager, earning well above average. Rafael works for a global firm and makes even more. But if there’s one room in my home that means everything to me, it’s my toy room.