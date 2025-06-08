This truly is one of the cold hearted things I've ever heard. I would have to stay away from sis she a snake and so is the friend
I Cancelled My Honeymoon to Help My Sick Sister—Only to Discover Her Secret
Being close to your sibling often means doing anything for them, especially in moments of crisis. But what happens when that crisis turns out to be a lie? This is the heartbreaking story of a woman who put her life on hold to care for her sister, only to discover it was all part of a cruel emotional test. She wrote to us with her story, seeking peace and guidance.
From a betrayed sister:
I’ve always been the responsible one between the two of us. My younger sister is... emotional, impulsive, and sometimes dramatic—but I never imagined she could take things this far.
Six weeks ago, she called me in tears, saying her tests came back and she had terminal cancer. I felt like the floor disappeared beneath me.
Without hesitation, I canceled my long-awaited honeymoon to Bali. I told my husband we’d go another time, packed my bags, and moved into her apartment to help.
She cried in my arms every night. I cooked for her. I took time off work. I told everyone she was sick and needed my care.
My husband was patient, but I could tell the stress was getting to him. I didn’t care—I had to be there for her.
One night, she fell asleep on the couch while I was folding laundry. Her phone buzzed. I wasn’t trying to snoop, but I saw a message pop up. In that instant, my heart sank.
Her friend texted: “OMG. Did she really cancel her honeymoon for you?! This bet is getting out of hand.”
I opened the phone (she never had a passcode), and saw dozens of texts with her friend, joking about how far they could take this. Turns out, she never had cancer. It started as a joke. A twisted test. She wanted to see “if I loved her enough to give up everything.”
I woke her up. I didn’t yell. I just asked her why. She broke down and kept saying she was sorry, that she didn’t think I’d go that far, and then she didn’t know how to stop the lie once it started.
I packed my things and left that night. I rebooked my honeymoon. I cried the entire flight—because she didn’t just lie to me. She made a game out of my love.
What should I do now?
—A heartbroken sister
Thank you for trusting us with your story. What you went through is a deep betrayal, and your pain is entirely valid. While there’s no easy way to recover from something like this, here are some things you might want to consider.
1. Recognize the depth of the betrayal.
This wasn’t a simple misunderstanding—it was a fabricated crisis that manipulated your love and compassion. You deserve to fully acknowledge that, without brushing it aside or trying to downplay how serious it was.
It’s okay to grieve. Not just for the lie, but for the trust that was shattered.
2. Talk to someone outside the situation.
3. Decide if you want to rebuild—but only when you’re ready.
Forgiveness is not an obligation, and it doesn’t always mean reconnection. If you eventually decide to talk to your sister again, it should be because you’ve made peace with your own feelings, not because you feel pressured to “keep the peace.”
If she truly regrets what she did, she’ll accept your boundaries and give you space to heal on your own timeline.
4. Focus on the life you put on hold.
You gave up your honeymoon, your peace, your time, and your emotional energy. Now it’s time to pour that care back into yourself. Book the trip. Take your husband out to dinner. Watch the sunset and breathe. You did what anyone would hope a sister would do: you showed up.
Don’t let her betrayal make you question your own goodness. That part of you is real, and it’s something no one can fake.
Your love was genuine. Her actions were not.
In time, you may be able to forgive. But for now, it’s okay to simply heal.
It can be frustrating and challenging to watch your sibling spoil their kids, especially when it affects family dynamics. Here’s how stepping in can bring chaos.
Comments
If this is a true story than there is no other choice but to cut all contact with your sister. She needs help and not from you!
As a person who has gone through cancer. And watched the emotional impact this had on my family.
I personally feel for anyone to ever LIE about having cancer when they don't is the ultimate insult, the most horrendous hurtful lie ever.
The emotional impact for anyone close to someone they love that has cancer is painful, beyond words.
My heart goes out to you, your Sister has hurt you in the most horrendous way.