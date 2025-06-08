I Cancelled My Honeymoon to Help My Sick Sister—Only to Discover Her Secret

I’ve always been the responsible one between the two of us. My younger sister is... emotional, impulsive, and sometimes dramatic—but I never imagined she could take things this far.

Six weeks ago, she called me in tears, saying her tests came back and she had terminal cancer. I felt like the floor disappeared beneath me.

Without hesitation, I canceled my long-awaited honeymoon to Bali. I told my husband we’d go another time, packed my bags, and moved into her apartment to help.

She cried in my arms every night. I cooked for her. I took time off work. I told everyone she was sick and needed my care.

My husband was patient, but I could tell the stress was getting to him. I didn’t care—I had to be there for her.