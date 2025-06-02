I Refuse to Let My Sister’s Tragedy Ruin My Birthday Party

My sister’s daughter, 16, died in a car crash two days before my big 40th birthday party. My sister begged me to cancel, but I said, “I’ve already paid for everything and sent the invites!” She went quiet.

At the party, my baby vanished from the house. I froze when my sister called and said she had taken my baby for a stroll. I panicked, left the party, and started calling her. I know what state of mind she’s in right now, and she’s not capable of being alone with a baby.

I finally found her in a café near my house and brought my child home. But my party was definitely ruined. Everyone had left, and my sister got what she wanted—she destroyed the day I had waited so long for.

Was I wrong to prioritize myself?

Yours,

Emma