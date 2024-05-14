I Donned a Bridal Gown to My Brother’s Wedding, and Now His Wife Wants a Divorce

Sometimes, a simple choice can cause big problems. Let’s look at what happened to one of our readers. She was really happy to go to her brother’s wedding. But she made a mistake. She wore her own wedding dress to their wedding.

She didn’t have money to buy a new dress for her brother’s wedding.

Her brother and his wife had this grand vision for their winter wedding. They wanted it to be this enchanting affair, with everyone dressed up like they stepped out of a fairy tale where everyone was supposed to wear silver, and white to match the theme. They dreamed everyone to look like stars, with dramatic outfits that would make them shine. There was even a prize for the best-dressed guest, and she was eager to join in the fun. She noticed many of his friends were buying fancy dresses and looking stunning. But she hadn’t been working much lately, so there was no way for her to keep up with it. When she had dinner with them a few months before the wedding, her brother suggested that she wear her own wedding gown (white and silver) since she never ended up getting married. His wife agreed as well because other people were going to be in white anyway.

She attracted all the attention of the guests with her amazing appearance.

On the wedding day, she wore her wedding gown and received compliments all night (she pulled no focus from the bride; it was quite clearly their night) and she won the best-dressed award. The wife was super nice the entire night, but then her brother quarreled with his wife about other matters. When she went over to find out what had happened, her brother mentioned that his wife was upset about her wearing the wedding gown, which led to a heated argument between them. But this was only the beginning of a big quarrel.

The brother started to protect his sister.

Our reader had former confirmation from both of them, so she didn't think it would be an issue. Her brother's wife called her a lot of names, and her brother even said the way she's been talking about his sister, he's starting to regret marrying her. He's very protective of his siblings. She can kind of see where she's coming from, and she feels like her dress has driven this wedge between them already, the guilt is basically eating her alive. She's torn.

Her brother and his wife want a divorce now.

A week later, our reader received distressing news: her brother and his wife were considering divorce. Overwhelmed with guilt, she couldn't shake the feeling that she was to blame. Reflecting on the events of the wedding day, she couldn't help but wonder if her choice to wear her wedding dress had inadvertently contributed to their marital troubles. Each time she replayed the scene in her mind, the weight of responsibility grew heavier. Despite reassurances from her brother and attempts to rationalize the situation, she couldn't shake the thought that her actions had set off a chain of events that now threatened to unravel her family's happiness. Now, there's a question of who is right and who is wrong.