My Little Daughter Started Misbehaving, It Led Me to a Bad Revelation About My Husband

People, who are married for a decade and more, can hardly expect their spouses to keep any secrets from them. But sometimes, even the strongest bonds may get ruined by unexpected revelations and dark family secrets that are being kept for many years. Our today's protagonist, Angela, 34, has never doubted her happy marriage, up until one day, when she made a shocking revelation about her beloved husband. And her little daughter, Emily, has accidentally helped her mother in making a mind-stirring discovery.

Angela, 34, is a doting wife, a loving mother and a successful businesswoman. Up until recently, the woman sincerely believed that she had everything she needed for happiness, and she was grateful for what she had. The woman lived in comfort and peace with her husband, and they both were raising their adorable daughter. But just one day and one pity accident ruined Angela's illusions and made her doubt her whole family life. Angela wrote us a letter, where she described her very unusual family situation. The only thing the woman wanted was other people's honest opinions about her case and some pieces of good advice about how she should proceed with the truth that she accidentally uncovered. The woman opened her letter, saying, "Hi Bright Side! I hope you and your readers will help me to solve my family dilemma. So, my husband Alan and I have been happily married for 10 years. We have a 5-year-old daughter, Emily. Up until recently, my life had been like a fairy tale.

Alan and I make good income, I am developing my business and Alan is a CEO in a huge legal company. We both adore our little daughter and do everything and anything to make her life happy. We never had trust issues between us, and I believed I knew everything about my hubby. I was so naive!"

Emily is a very calm girl, but one episode of her misbehavior made her mom worried.

Angela wrote, "Emily is a very well-behaved little lady. We rarely had issues with meltdowns, misbehavior and all this stuff. This is why, I was extremely shocked when, one day, my little girl started acting very inadequately." "So, two weeks ago, I went for a walk with Emily. All of a sudden, my sweet child started crying and pointing her finger at some woman, who was casually passing by. To my deepest shock, this woman turned her head, looked at Emily, and she seemed to have instantly recognized my daughter. The lady smiled at my child, then called her by name and said, 'Emily, sweetheart, I missed you so much!'" "And only after that this woman finally noticed that I actually was there, and I looked shocked and puzzled by the whole situation. In the meantime, Emily stopped crying and started hugging this woman. She called her 'Auntie Kelly' and was obviously happy to see this woman.

But I could swear I was seeing her for the first time in my life. I tried to ask this woman who she was and how did she know my daughter's name, but she looked at me, smiled, and left quickly."

Angela was dumbfounded by this situation, and she wanted to know what was going on.

Angela wrote, "I asked Emily multiple times about who Auntie Kelly was. But all I heard from her was, 'Auntie Kelly and dad gave me a lot of presents, I love Auntie Kelly so much!'" The woman shared, "So, I understood one thing, that this woman was somehow connected with my husband. And she communicated with our daughter, and they did it multiple times. They had this special bond, and I knew nothing about this woman and her role in my child's life. I was frustrated." "I immediately confronted my husband, and of course the first thing I suspected was his unfaithfulness. I was sure he'd been cheating on me and that woman was his mistress. But the truth that I revealed was even worse."

Alan was forced to uncover his dark secret to his wife.

Angela wrote, "Alan was mad at this accidental encounter. He obviously wasn't willing to tell me even a single word about this situation, but he had no choice, because now I was mad that our little kid was involved. I had a full right to know who Kelly was." The woman shared, "Alan told me that Kelly was his ex-girlfriend. They dated for 2 years and parted right before he met me. Kelly was pregnant at the time they broke up, and she was so stressed out that she lost her baby. It was a girl, and she wanted to name her Emily." "Alan was burdened by the sense of guilt all this time. My husband has become a hostage of his past, and when our daughter was born, he insisted that we name her Emily, and this was a tribute to his unborn daughter with Kelly.

He went even further, and it turned out that Kelly was seeing Emily since she turned 1 year. Alan took the girl for a walk and Kelly spent time with our daughter like with her own." Angela shared, "I found the whole story sick and disgusting. I told Alan to take his belongings and move out from our house immediately. He objected, he was raging, he was saying that he did nothing bad. But the only thought of the whole situation makes me sick, and I want Alan to quit my life and Emily's life, too. Am I wrong?"