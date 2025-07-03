I Refuse to Care for My Aging Parents—I Don’t Owe Them a Thing

“I’m 36F, the eldest of three. Growing up, I was basically the third parent—cooking, cleaning, babysitting my siblings while my mom and dad either worked late or just didn’t feel like dealing with us.

They weren’t abusive, but they were absent. Emotionally unavailable, critical, and the kind of people who thought ‘providing a roof’ was all that parenting required.

They made it very clear that I was expected to take care of them when they got old. My parents even joked about how I’d ‘pay them back’ for raising me. That joke stopped being funny when I turned 30, and they started asking for money.

They’re both retired now and struggling financially. My siblings don’t help. So guess who they came to?

Me. The one they guilt-tripped, overworked, and took for granted my whole life.

And this time, they said, ‘If you won’t help us, we might end up homeless—and it’ll be your fault.’

I said no.

I told them plainly: I am not their retirement plan. I didn’t ask to be born, and I sure as hell didn’t agree to a lifetime debt for basic parenting. They called me ungrateful. Said I was ‘abandoning family.’

Nope. I’m just finally choosing me.

Let the golden child siblings step up—or maybe the system they ignored their whole lives. I’m done.”