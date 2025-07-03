I Refuse to Lose My Inheritance Just Because My Parents “Owe” My Rich Sister

Hi Bright Side,

I am a 24 y.o. single mother who works extra hours to raise my two kids alone, while my sister is a housewife who married rich.

Yesterday, my parents told me she’ll be inheriting the house on her own because, according to them, they “owe her” for financially supporting them over the years.

But then they froze in shock when I revealed that I’ve actually been doing well financially. Two years ago, I started an online store alongside my regular job, and it took off—eventually becoming my main source of income.

I had expected them to treat me unfairly, since they’d always said I wasn’t as financially stable as my sister and couldn’t help them. So, anticipating this, I consulted a lawyer. I’m fully prepared and capable of filing a lawsuit to claim what I believe is rightfully mine.

When I said this, my mom accused me of lying and complained that I had left my sister to carry the financial burden alone instead of helping out.

Am I wrong for taking these steps? Or am I just being too harsh on my family?

—Zoe