I Threw My Stepdaughter and Her Kids Out, I’m Not a Free Hotel

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, 21, moved in with her two kids after losing her job. They are loud and messy. Two weeks later, I asked her to leave. She said, “It’s my dad’s house. I’m the one kicking you out once he’s gone.” I put their things out on the street.

Later that day, my reality shattered when I got a call from her lawyer telling me that I had a week to move out of the house. I asked my husband what was going on, and I froze when I discovered that he had written his will two years ago and left the house to his daughter.

So, when I made her move out, she secretly contacted her lawyer—without even informing her dad—and now they’re putting us out.

Technically, there’s nothing we can do. The house belongs to her...

Now, the worst part is that instead of being on my side and berating his daughter for making us homeless, my husband is blaming ME. He’s saying that I’ve been cruel toward her and his grandkids, and that I had no right to put them out.

I was just protecting my peace of mind in my own house.

Do you think I was wrong in the way I handled this?

Amelia