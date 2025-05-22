My Brother Made Me Guardian of His Son’s Money, I Refuse to Give Any of It to His Widow

My brother James was married to Elle for 10 years. They had one child at that time, my nephew Caden (16). Elle had five miscarriages as well, and that’s something I mention because it will come up later. Caden was only 5 when James died. Before he died, James was awarded money for a lapse in medical care which cost him his life ultimately.

James wanted the largest part to go to Caden, and when he was sorting his estate and final wishes, he asked if I would become the caretaker of the money. He had it in a bank account but wanted to be 100% satisfied it would go to Caden alone. He said it wasn’t about Elle or how much he trusted her, but she would remarry, and he had no way of knowing if the man who came into their lives could be trusted.

And since he wouldn’t get to see Caden grow up, he wanted to secure some stability for Caden’s future. I agreed, and when he died he left me in charge of the bank account with the money. It wasn’t put into a trust or anything like that. But only I have access to it.

Elle was understanding of everything at the time, and we remained on good terms for a couple of years, but then things soured a little. It was unrelated to the money, but she had started dating someone and when I met him I felt something was off about him. She saw it as me not wanting her to move on.

But they broke, and it turned out I was right. However, the damage to the relationship was done. We were civil for Caden’s sake after that. Elle did remarry a few years ago. Her husband has children of his own, and this is where the point of the post comes in.