I Was Banned From Seeing My Grandson for 6 Months—Then I Discovered the Real Reason

My son took my hand and admitted it had been a shock for them too. Early in their marriage, his wife had a brief fling. They never imagined the baby wasn’t his when she became pregnant. But once the baby was born, he chose to raise him as his own.

They kept me away because they were afraid of how I might react. I was overwhelmed—hurt by the betrayal, and devastated that the child I thought was my grandson isn’t biologically related to us.

I told my son he was no longer my son, just as the child wasn’t his. I told my daughter-in-law she wasn’t welcome in my home, just as I wasn’t welcome in her child’s life—and that neither this child nor any future ones should expect anything from me. Then I left.

Now I’m not sure what to do next.

Dana