Talk to your husband and MIL what if you shame him by announce him stealing pad, then wait what public judgement to his act. Either right or wrong. Also said to involve law and police if he do the same because what he has done already reach a crime matter.
My Family Calls Me Harsh for Defending My Daughter From My Stepson—but I’d Do It Again
Step-siblings may not always be the best of friends as soon as their parents marry. On the contrary, some fight and breed even more family drama. It’s up to the parents to decide how they can deal with this conflict. In this story, a woman faces the need to confront her stepson when he takes it too far with her own daughter.
My stepson never liked my daughter, Julie.
She begins her story saying, “My stepson, Eric, was never a fan of my daughter, Julie. But I never let that change the way I treat him kindly. I always try to tell him to use kinder words with my daughter. Unfortunately, his dad, AKA my husband, usually lets this behavior slide, saying, “Boys will be boys,” which never fails to annoy me further.
Eric took things too far and he needed to learn a lesson.
One day changed everything. “Julie called me from school one day, and she was crying heavily. She told me Eric took it too far by embarrassing her in front of everyone, saying, “Eric took my pads! I had to walk to the reception with red stains, and everybody saw me.”
So, I did what any mom would do in this situation. I called Eric’s mom and told her to pick him up from school and keep him there until further notice. She fully understood the situation, which I was thankful for. When my husband came back from work looking for Eric, I explained the entire situation. His face was beet red, and he yelled, “You have no right whatsoever to do this!”
He involved my MIL in the situation.
“He called my MIL, she came over, and both of them kept scolding me for kicking out Eric. My MIL said, ‘You want your daughter to grow up overly sensitive? They’re 13-year-olds. It’s normal!’ That was it for me, I took my daughter and went to stay at my mom’s house. Now, I’m rethinking my actions. Was I too harsh?”
Unpacking the stepsibling issue.
Thank you for sharing your story with us. It sounds like you’ve been dealing with a tough dynamic between Eric and Julie for a while, and your husband’s dismissive attitude has only made it harder. You’ve tried to handle things with patience, but Eric’s actions crossed a line when he humiliated Julie publicly. Calling his mom to pick him up was a reasonable response; you were protecting your daughter from further distress, and his mother understood that.
Your husband’s reaction.
Your husband’s anger might stem from feeling like you overstepped or excluded him from the decision, but his response was unfair. Dismissing Eric’s behavior as “boys will be boys” minimizes Julie’s feelings and doesn’t teach Eric accountability. Your MIL’s comment about Julie being “overly sensitive” also disregards her feelings.
You weren’t being too harsh.
If your husband says “boys will be boys” again. Say "Criminal will be criminal"
Removing Eric from the house temporarily wasn’t an overreaction, it sent a clear message that unkind behavior has consequences. A calmer conversation with your husband afterward, once emotions settled, could have helped him see your perspective. That said, your priority was protecting your daughter, and that’s never wrong.