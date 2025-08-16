I Refused to Tip After a Fancy Restaurant Ruined Our Anniversary

Hi Bright Side,

We made a reservation at a fancy restaurant for our anniversary. They couldn’t find our name when we arrived and made us wait an hour. From there, the night just went downhill. The waiter was rude, and at one point, he even made us switch from our window table because of some mix-up.

When the $180 bill came, I paid it, but then the waiter handed it back and said, “Sir, you forgot my service fee.” I told him, “Your service was zero,” and walked out. That’s when the manager stepped in, not to apologize or make things right, but to shame us for not tipping. He called it an “unwritten rule” and said no customer had ever left a $0 tip before. I told him they should focus on training their staff instead of lecturing paying customers.