12 Classy Table Manners to Master the Art of Dining

Additional seasonings, as well as salt and Parmesan, should only be added after you have tasted the food. In an informal setting, feel free to add whatever you would like, but in a formal setting it may seem offensive to even salt the dish.

If you’re in an expensive restaurant, and you don’t see pepper and salt on the table, there may be a reason for that. Most likely, the chef has spent a great deal of time creating the dish and is confident that its flavor is completely balanced and doesn’t need additional spices. You should not sprinkle salt over the entire dish, but rather on the edge of the plate.