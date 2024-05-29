Woman Refuses to Give Up Her Premium Seat to a Mother, Flight Attendant Reprimands Her

A recent flight witnessed a dramatic confrontation when a woman in Premium Economy steadfastly refused to give up her seat to a mother with a child, sparking a tense exchange with the flight attendant. Despite the flight attendant's pleas and eventual reprimand, the woman remained resolute, prioritizing her right to the seat she had booked. This incident has ignited a debate on social media about passenger rights and the ethical dilemmas faced during oversold flights.

The incident:

I, a 58-year-old female, was traveling with friends (80M & 62F) from London to New Delhi on a major airline. My friends were seated in Upper Class and I had an aisle bulkhead seat in Premium Economy. The flight was oversold. A flight attendant asked me if I would swap with the lady behind me who had a lap child as she was supposed to be in Upper Class with her husband but one of them had been bumped back because the flight was oversold.

There were multiple things going through my mind that I did NOT voice, like –why wouldn’t one parent and the child remain in Upper Class where there is more room with perhaps the parents swapping places throughout the 11-hour flight; or why not buy three Premium Economy seats and let the child have their own seat. And yes, I have had three children of my own in a five-year time span and travelled long-haul with them when they were young, and we always bought a seat for each person, usually in economy. Also, knowing by this stage that any of my concerns would be deemed less important than the mother-child combination, I did not explain to her that my bad knee was one of the reasons I chose the seat I did.

I simply replied that I did not wish to swap seats. The flight attendant persisted in trying to guilt-trip me and I said, ‘So, let me understand something, your airline has overbooked the flight, and you are having to deal with disgruntled passengers, and you want me to help you out for the company’s poor management practices?’ She replied, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, but no, I wish to remain in this seat.’ She then told me that I could expect to not receive friendly or attentive service from the flight crew, and that I’d better not complain if the kid behind me kicked the seat. I did not argue, as I could tell she was trying to provoke me in order to threaten me with being booted from the flight if I did not give in. I remained in the seat. Am I in the wrong for not wanting to swap seats?

People voiced their opinions.

She asked, and you said no, that should have been the end of it. These people sometimes let the power go to their head, she should never have threatened you. Friendly and attentive service is what they owe you as a paying customer. I'd report her and make a complaint, she went way over the line in my opinion. IHaveSaidMyPiece / Reddit

Please file a complaint, so this does not happen to any other passengers. Violet_Phoenix97 / Reddit

Unless they were willing to refund you the cost of the ticket and let you fly for free, it’s not your job to fix someone else’s poor planning. The mother behind you could have just left the kiddo with the parent in Upper Class. Then she wouldn’t have needed the extra room. MommaGuy / Reddit

So the father gets to sit in First Class and the mother has to sit in Economy with a child? Savings-You7318 / Reddit

The choices for the mom and dad should have been a) First Class with kid or b) Cattle Car section without kid. Instead, mom got both cattle car and kid. ---fork--- / Reddit

When my wife was pregnant, and we were flying together and there was only one first class seat available for an upgrade, I gave her the seat. I’m very tall and don’t fit in economy at all, but not a chance I wasn’t going to give that seat to my pregnant spouse. And I’d have done the same for a lap baby situation. FilmYak / Reddit

Or the husband could have given up his upper class seat and sat in her premium seat. He would have been in front of his wife. ThanksMost1472 / Reddit