My Son’s Stepmom Is Refusing to Do His Laundry

Both parents share the responsibility of taking care of their child. However, Helena faced a troubling situation when she learned that her son’s clothes and laundry weren’t being looked after properly at his dad’s house. What made Helena even angrier was something the dad said. She reached out to us seeking advice.

This is Helena’s letter:

Thanks for sharing your story with us, Helena! We’ve prepared some tips that we hope can be useful.

Communicate clear expectations.

Schedule a calm and focused conversation with your husband and his wife to discuss shared responsibilities when Ed is staying with them. Clearly outline your expectations regarding Ed’s hygiene, including regular laundry and proper care of his clothing. Emphasize the importance of teamwork and cooperation in ensuring Ed’s well-being while he’s away from home.

Create a comprehensive packing list.

Work together with your husband and his wife to create a detailed packing list for Ed’s visits. This list should include not only clothing but also any specific items or products needed to maintain his hygiene, such as preferred soaps or detergents. By collaborating on this list, everyone can ensure that Ed has everything he needs for his stay, reducing the likelihood of misunderstandings or oversights.

Explore alternative solutions.

If laundry becomes a sticking point, consider exploring alternative solutions that accommodate everyone’s needs. This could involve arranging for Ed to bring his laundry back home midway through his stay for you to wash, or finding a local laundry service that can assist. By being flexible and open to different approaches, you can find a solution that works for everyone involved without placing undue burden on any one party.

Research the spices you use.

Look into the spices you’re using and how they might affect body odor. If needed, tweak your recipes to reduce any negative impact on your son’s sweat smell. Try finding alternative seasonings or flavorings that keep the dishes delicious but don’t contribute to body odor.