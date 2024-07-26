Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Daughter, 16, Creates Online Buzz With Her Unique Features

Jason Momoa has two children with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. Recently, the actor attended the premiere of his film with his teenage daughter, Lola, and fans were captivated by her distinctive features.

The dad and daughter looked thrilled as they showed up to the premiere of The Bikeriders in Los Angeles.



The 44-year-old was decked out in a black and white striped sweater over faded khaki trousers and a biker jacket. He rolled up to the event on an old-fashioned motorcycle, with Lola riding alongside. Sporting dark shades, the Aquaman star and his 16-year-old daughter, Lola, appeared effortlessly stylish, with Momoa sweeping his long, flowing hair away from his rugged, bearded face.

Lola, at 16, looked relaxed in a vintage leather jacket over a black tee. She wore distressed jeans and chunky black boots. Her dark hair was styled in a low ponytail, with curly strands framing her face.



Observers online were thrilled by the touching relationship between the father and daughter. One viewer commented, “He looks every bit the proud papa!” while another remarked, “Loving the women in your life and being a good dad are very attractive qualities.”

Furthermore, many were also impressed by Lola’s beauty, with nearly everyone noting her resemblance to Jason. One person stated, "Gorgeous girl, looks like her father, and appropriately dressed for her age.’’