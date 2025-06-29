19 Emotional Photos That Show Time in Action

Time flies unnoticed. And we value our personal and family photo albums because thanks to them, we can see the changes that are slowly but surely coming. And today we put together photos that vividly show how time flows.

“My husband and I on the day we first met and 17 years later. Time flies!”

“My parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. Same dress, suit and flowers as 40 years ago”

“My childhood cat passed away today. Shortly before that, I recreated a picture of me and him from 20 years ago. I will always love you, Gandalf.”

“We renewed our vows after 40 years of marriage. Same wedding dress and same groom!”

How sweet, a long and happy life together is so rare! © GEMINI52398 / Reddit

“All my 5-year German engineering college notes: ~35k sheets”

“My wife’s old pair of Dr. Martens vs her new pair”

“My grandmother at a homecoming football game in 1957, and me in the same dress 60 years later”

Still a beautiful dress all these years later. © rrhogger / Reddit

“My dog has gone completely white in the last 2.5 years.”

“Children’s plastic shovels one year apart.”

“Just retired after 42 years as an obstetrical nurse, at the same hospital. Here I am at the start (1979) and end of my career!”

“My dad with his sisters. The difference between the photos is 40 years. Aunt Oli even has the same dress.”

“My childhood home — 1988 vs 2023”

“Back in 1986 when I was leader of a Pack of Skate Rats and me today at 55”

“Kitten Pichu vs 15-year-old Pichu”

“16 years of use vs freshly cleaned floor”

“2 married couples — 40 years difference between photos”

You all didn’t change at all, you’ve carried your unique style through the years! DobryDzha / Pikabu

“My 10-year-old LEGO keychain vs a brand new one.”

“My old girl turned 14.”

“My dad and his tree — at 4 and 63 years old.”