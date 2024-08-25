8 Trendy Manicures That Can Turn Your Nails from Shabby to Chic

When we interact with others, they notice more than just our faces—they also take note of our hands. That’s why having well-kept nails and a polished manicure is so important. With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to decide what to choose. To help you out, we’ve gathered some trendy manicure ideas to inspire you.

Manicure with marbled effect

This manicure style has a fresh and adorable vibe. However, experts recommend moving away from the usual black-and-white tones and opting for more vibrant colors like soft pink, green, or blue for a less conventional and more interesting look.

Black nails

Sometimes simplicity is the key to true beauty. Don’t shy away from darker shades, especially black—it can look incredibly elegant when done well. Feel free to experiment with different nail shapes and try both glossy and matte finishes to discover what works best for you.

French manicure

The traditional French manicure with a clear base and white tips appears timeless, but in 2024, experts suggest it feels a bit outdated. To give it a modern twist, try incorporating different colors or experimenting with unique color combinations instead of sticking with the classic white.

Gel coating

Acrylic nails can be quite long, giving plenty of space for intricate nail art, including 3-D designs. However, experts say this style has fallen out of favor. Plus, it’s not very practical for everyday tasks. A better alternative is gel coating, which offers a more natural and polished appearance without the hassle of acrylics.

Nail art

Nail stickers have become quite popular, but many have noticed that they don’t last long and can make your manicure look messy as they start peeling off quickly. Experts now recommend opting for nail art instead. For something more unique, you can try using dried flowers on your nails, sealed with a clear coat for a stylish and lasting effect.

Red nails

Bright red nails are a timeless classic that never really goes out of style. It’s a great way to choose a bold color while still fitting in, even in a professional setting, since red has almost become a neutral option. Enjoy the chance to express yourself and don’t hesitate to add that pop of color.

Striking gold

We’re all looking forward to fall and the exciting new trends it will introduce. One trend that stood out at fashion shows is golden nail polish. It complements the warm, rich tones of the season beautifully and creates a striking, eye-catching look. The best part? It’s versatile enough to pair with various colors and finishes, making it a perfect choice for the upcoming season.

Some colors defy fashion

If you’re not into following the latest trends, you can never go wrong with a simple, monochrome manicure. Opting for a solid color without any extra decorations is always a safe choice. Stick to shades that are timeless and always stylish, like red, soft pink, brown, vibrant blue, beige, or gray. These colors will keep your nails looking chic and in style, no matter the season.

Bonus tip: avoid glitter

Glitter manicures, whether featuring large or small sparkles, have really fallen out of favor. Many nail artists believe that covering every nail with something shiny can come across as too bold or even defiant. That’s why experts recommend steering clear of this style for now.

