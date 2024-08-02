12 Trendy Summer Pedicure Ideas That Will Have You Walking With Confidence

We often wear open-toed shoes during the summer, relax on café patios, and hit the beach. A pedicure can complement your summer style. If you’re unsure which color to pick for your toenails, we have some great pedicure ideas.

Hearts

Pairing red hearts with a light background is always a great choice. While this design might seem perfect for Valentine’s Day, using it for a summer pedicure adds a touch of elegance, charm, and romance.

Sky blue color

Traditionally, we think of red or burgundy as the go-to colors for a pedicure. However, these shades can sometimes highlight age-related changes in your feet. In contrast, sky blue is a trendy choice this year that can refresh your look.

Flowers and fruit

Photo 1: “Soft green pedi”

Photo 2: “My summer gel toe art”

Toe art is likely to remain popular for a long time. A floral pedicure offers a cute and romantic touch, while fruit designs bring a fresh, summery vibe. Abstract patterns may seem simple, but they add a chic element to your look.

Lavender pedicure

Purple has gained a lot of popularity recently, but it’s wise to avoid using its darker shades on your toenails since it can make them look bruised, which isn’t appealing. Lavender, on the other hand, brightens up your appearance and pairs elegantly with any summer outfit.

Animal print

“Are my leopard print toes okay?”

Animal prints can give your look a dynamic flair. You can start small with a leopard pattern on your toenails, which looks stunning. Other options like zebra, giraffe, or snake prints can also make a stylish statement.

Glazed nails

Photo 2: “New Pedicure”

Photo 3: “Love chrome on my toenails. Looks so cute. 2 coats of ballerina with white/pink chrome powder.”

Glitter polish on toenails is known for its durability, but it can be tricky to take off and doesn’t always look appealing. However, there’s no reason to avoid glitter entirely. While it’s currently very trendy, opting for a more subtle and sheer version can be more attractive than large, iridescent chunks. Another recent trend is glazed nails, which get their name because they resemble glazed donuts. These nails have a delicate appearance and pair well with any outfit.

Multiple colors

“Summer vibes.”

When faced with picking just one nail polish color, apparently, you don’t need to choose at all. Summer is the perfect time for fun and creativity, so why not combine your favorite colors? Just make sure the shades complement each other and start experimenting!

Mermaid

“Rainbow fish pedi from a few weeks ago”

Summer is an ideal time to try something new with your pedicure. Fish scale-inspired nails are perfect for beach and ocean settings. While this bold choice is for the adventurous, it certainly stands out and makes a statement.

Butterflies

Another charming design you can add to your pedicure is a butterfly. These vibrant creatures are adored by many and are sure to attract attention and admiration. Butterflies pair wonderfully with nude base colors and, naturally, a touch of glitter.

Nude colors

Photo 2: “Summer pedi and flip flops”

Dark gray is a popular pedicure color because it’s neutral and works well year-round. However, it can make tanned skin look ashy and neglected. Instead of gray, choose colors that complement your skin tone, such as pink, peach, or beige.

Metallic

Metallic hues are all the rage this year. Silver shoes, gold skirts, and other metallic fashion pieces have been dominating the runways. Why not apply this trend to your pedicure? If you find this too daring, consider adding a metallic finish to just one toenail and painting the rest in a neutral shade.

Neon colors

Photo 2: “First time I tried a neon pedicure. I think I fell in love.”

White toenail polish is popular for summer because it looks clean and fresh. However, it’s become quite common and might seem a bit plain. To spice things up, consider using neon shades—they look amazing on tanned skin and add a fun twist.