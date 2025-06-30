My Husband Transformed Our Home While I Was Away—But Now I’m Furious

Hi Bright Side,

I just got back from a week-long work trip. My husband picked me up and couldn’t stop grinning. “Wait till you see the house!” he said. My heart warmed.

But when I opened the door, I screamed in horror as I saw that he transformed our only guest room into his gaming room. Giant posters, gaming equipment, empty soda cans. Even the guest bedding was gone.

I turned to him in shock, and he said, “I figured we weren’t using it much.” I reminded him that my sister was planning to stay with us for a week soon. He shrugged, “She can sleep on the couch.”

Now I’m torn. I feel like I don’t have a say in our home anymore. Am I being unreasonable, or is this worth pushing back on?

Sincerely

Carol