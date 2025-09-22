I Excluded My Stepdaughter From My House Party—My Daughter’s Happiness Is What Really Matters

Dear Bright Side,



I’m throwing a surprise party for my daughter’s 13th birthday at our house. My stepdaughter is 14, goes to the same school, but doesn’t get along with my kid or her friends. So, I kept it a secret and gave her cash to go shopping that day.

This was my daughter’s day, and I didn’t want anything to ruin it.

My husband didn’t react and kept smiling.

At 7 p.m., the party started. But no one showed up. I waited 30 more minutes, still no one. One hour passed, still nothing.

I started to become really anxious, but then I froze as I found my husband laughing in the corner. He told me that earlier that morning, he had personally called each of the guests and told them the party was cancelled.

I was speechless. Then he looked me straight in the eye and said, “If you ever exclude my daughter from family events again, you and your child will be excluded from my life.”

Thankfully, since the party was supposed to be a surprise, my daughter never realized she had missed out. I did my best to salvage the day by taking her out to celebrate with a movie.

Still, I can’t forgive my husband for robbing me of the chance to celebrate my daughter in the way I knew would make her happiest. It’s not my problem if his daughter is unlikable.

What should I do now?



Yours,

Lana