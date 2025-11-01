While no one deserves the heartbreak involved, it is very clear that she DID NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS AT ALL. You can certainly sympathize with how terrible she is probably feeling but for you, dwelling on Ethan in any way, only serves to remind you how she dismissed you. Don't talk about him with her and if she brings him up, change the subject or leave. I personally couldn't be around her at all. She took something deeply personal for you and laughed at you and ripped your heart out by her betrayal. Let her wallow in it.
My Mom Is Dating My Childhood Crush, and Keeps Forcing Us to Be “Family”
Love can make people act in strange ways. Sometimes, what starts as a harmless connection can turn into something that tests family boundaries and emotional limits. Our reader, Liza (23, F), wrote to us for advice on a tough situation she was facing.
Here’s her letter in her own words:
Dear Bright Side,
My mom is 53 and she recently told me she’s dating Ethan. He’s 25. The name alone made me freeze the first time she mentioned it.
Ethan wasn’t a stranger. He used to live down the street when I was little. He was that older boy every kid admired. funny, kind, and always ready to help. I was seven, he was a few years older. I followed him around like a puppy and even told my mom back then that I was going to marry him one day.
She hadn’t forgotten.
So when she said, “I’ve been seeing someone, you remember Ethan?” I thought she was joking. She wouldn’t do that to me, right? After I had confessed my love for him to her all those years ago. But she wasn’t. She hadn’t even forgotten my childhood love. She actually smiled and said, “Isn’t it funny? You used to have such a crush on him!”
She kept pushing us to bond.
Since then, Mom kept inviting me over, saying we should “bond” as a family. Even when I’d meet her alone, she didn’t stop gushing about how “mature” Ethan was and how he “understands her better than men her age.” Seeing her so in love with my former love wasn’t just awkward. It felt like she’d taken something private from my childhood and turned it into a punchline.
I finally gave in.
But it got worse. When I finally gave in and agreed to meet both of them for dinner, Ethan looked at me and laughed, “Your mom told me you used to have a crush on me. Cute, right?” Then he winked.
Mom laughed too, “She was obsessed with you when she was little!”
It was beyond embarrassing. It was disrespectful. They made my childhood feelings into some weird dinner joke. After that, I could barely look at either of them. Watching him with my mom after saying that made my skin crawl.
The confrontation.
After that dinner, I pulled Mom aside and told her how uncomfortable I felt. “You knew I had a crush on him, Mom. It’s not funny. It’s disturbing.” She rolled her eyes and said I was “too sensitive” and “jealous.” That’s when I decided I was done trying. I kept my distance, letting my mom gloat in her love.
An unhappy ending.
A few weeks ago, my mom called me crying. Ethan had left. He’d apparently been messaging women his own age. I do feel sorry for her. Break ups suck at any age but is it terrible that a part of me thinks she deserves this and I’m relieved?
Liza
Here’s our advice:
- Sometimes, parents compete without realizing it. When children grow up, some parents struggle to accept that attention and admiration are no longer centered on them. That insecurity can show up in strange ways even through the people they date. Acknowledging this jealousy is the first step to heal from it.
- Emotional maturity isn’t about age. Being older doesn’t automatically mean wiser. True maturity is understanding how your choices affect those who love you.
- It’s okay to step back from uncomfortable family dynamics. You don’t owe closeness to people who keep crossing your boundaries, even if they’re family.
- Respect means protecting each other’s dignity. Turning a child’s old feelings into a dinner joke might seem harmless, but it’s deeply personal and no one deserves to be humiliated for someone else’s amusement.
