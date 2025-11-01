My Mom Is Dating My Childhood Crush, and Keeps Forcing Us to Be “Family”

Dear Bright Side,



My mom is 53 and she recently told me she’s dating Ethan. He’s 25. The name alone made me freeze the first time she mentioned it.

Ethan wasn’t a stranger. He used to live down the street when I was little. He was that older boy every kid admired. funny, kind, and always ready to help. I was seven, he was a few years older. I followed him around like a puppy and even told my mom back then that I was going to marry him one day.