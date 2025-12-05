You work with rules, you follow the rules. When someone forcing you to break the rules and sacrifice 28 other you follow the rules to defend them. All logical. If anything, why you don't spill that Karen ID to all travel agencies so she get blacklisted for the rest of her live ?
I Refused to Delay 28 People for One Tourist — I’m a Professional, Not a Babysitter
Group travel can bring out the best or worst in people. When everyone communicates and keeps things fair, the journey feels easy. But when someone decides the rules don’t apply to them, tension shows up fast.
One of our readers, Marc (25, M), a tour guide in Rome, found himself in exactly that situation when a single traveler’s lack of responsibility turned into a blame game.
Here’s what he told us:
I’ve been a tour guide in Europe for four summers and most tours run like clockwork. The Rome itinerary was a favorite so I was excited to do my first Roman tour this year. The group seemed friendly, engaged, and excited to explore every landmark and hidden corner of the city. I expected an easy week.
A traveler who wouldn’t listen.
But then there was one traveler who treated rules and schedules as optional. From day one, she wandered off constantly, often without telling anyone. At every stop she would disappear into souvenir stalls, boutiques, and perfume shops. Each time I reminded her politely to stay with the group or return at the agreed time. She always brushed it off with a laugh saying, “Relax! I’m on vacation!”
It was getting out of hand.
Meanwhile, 28 other tourists waited under the blazing Roman sun. By day two, I started logging every interaction: location, time, reminder, because I had a weird feeling I’d need proof later. Turns out, my instincts were right.
I had to think of the group.
On day four, we were scheduled to leave Rome and continue our journey to Florence. It wasn’t optional or flexible. We had timed reservations and travel arrangements that couldn’t be adjusted. I gave her the departure time three separate times that morning. I messaged it again. Everyone boarded early. Except her. She was shopping somewhere near the Trevi Fountain and would not pick up her phone or respond to messages. I waited 15 minutes past the scheduled departure, but eventually, I decided that the group would need to leave without her.
She was furious.
About twenty minutes after we left, my phone rang. Her voice wasn’t confused. It wasn’t upset. It was furious. She accused me of abandoning her, endangering her safety, and being irresponsible. She said she didn’t speak Italian, she didn’t know how to get around, and that I had left her helpless in a foreign country. According to her, I was a “terrible tour guide”.
She tried to get me fired.
Later that day, she arrived at the hotel and immediately filed a formal complaint against me with the tour company. She pushed for refunds, penalties, and disciplinary action. She expected the company to side with her simply because she felt wronged.
I was saved by documentation.
Then the company reviewed the documented communication log. Eight recorded reminders. Clear instructions. Departure time repeated multiple times. The company’s response was simple. I followed procedure. No refund. No compensation. No action against me.
The matter was closed.
I feel guilty that I ruined her holiday.
She left the tour shortly after, and her seat stayed empty for the rest of the trip. Now here’s the part that isn’t easy to admit: I’m still not sure how I’m supposed to feel. I didn’t want things to end like that.
I didn’t want her holiday ruined. But I also don’t know what else I could have done. Sometimes in group travel, one person’s choices force a decision no one really wants to make, and you live with it the best you can.
Marc
Thank you for writing to us, Marc. We think you handled the situation in a fair manner. Here’s some advice for you:
- You can’t make everyone happy. When you follow the rules and expect others to do the same, someone will take it personally. Fair doesn’t always feel pleasant.
- You’re not wrong for refusing to fix someone else’s mess. That isn’t lack of empathy, that’s accountability.
- Don’t take every complaint as a personal attack. Many people respond from emotion, not accuracy. Their perspective is theirs; it doesn’t define you.
- Right choices aren’t always popular ones. But respect, dignity, and professionalism leave a lasting impression long after tempers fade.
