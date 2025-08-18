I Refused to Let My Wife Abandon Our Newborn Daughter, Her Reaction Left Me Numb

Dear Bright Side,

I am at my wit’s end. My wife gave birth to our daughter 3 months ago. Since then, she hasn’t taken care of our baby, and I basically do everything.

My wife could not breastfeed, so I bottle-feed my baby, and do all the cooking, laundry etc. My wife said she hadn’t connected with the baby and needed time, so I tried to support her. She wouldn’t even pick our daughter up to cuddle her.

I urged her to seek help, but she brushed me off, saying it was OK, and she was sure she’d be fine. Again, I backed off to be supportive. I work from home, so I have been managing, but finally, I told her that three months is enough time, and she needs to do her bit.

I completely lost it when she said that she had no maternal instincts and did not “want” our daughter. We had a fight, and I took our baby to my parents’ house for the weekend, and finally got some rest.