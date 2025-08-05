I Refused to Let My Wife Micromanage My Stepdaughter’s Personal Style—Now She’s Furious

Dear Bright Side,

I never wanted kids. Then I met my wife and her little girl, and it was like pure love. I was smitten by both. I clicked with my stepdaughter instantly, and we are super close, so much so that I’ve been her dad in every way that counts.

Now, she’s a teenager into Goth fashion, something I’m cool with. Sometimes, her fashion choices are more emo, according to her, but either way, it’s her form of self-expression, and it does not matter to me one bit.

My wife hates it. She was always a girly girl and doesn’t like the dark purples and blacks that our daughter seems to favor. She kept criticizing her, and I tried to calm her down, but last week, she went overboard and hid all her stuff.

When she couldn’t find any of her things, my stepdaughter, who’s a tough cookie, broke down and cried buckets. I was very angry, so I confronted my wife. She looked me in the eye, and what she said next shocked me: “I know what’s good for MY daughter. You’re not even her dad!”