My Mom Blamed My Wife for My Vasectomy, but Then Took It Too Far

So here’s my question: how do I move forward? Should I confront my mom and tell her she has to accept that this is my family, my choice, and not hers? Should I create some distance until she can respect our boundaries? Or should I just let it go and hope time softens her feelings?

I don’t want to lose my mom, but I also don’t want her shadow looming over my marriage. What do you think I should do?

Sincerely,

John