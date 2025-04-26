My Wife Just Announced She’s Pregnant—But I’ve Been Sterile for Months

" Hi Bright Side,



We have been married for 5 years. Before we got married, my wife and I had agreed not to have kids, but she later changed her mind, insisting on having a baby. Despite my reminders of our agreement, she continued to insist. I still strongly believed that I didn’t want any children. So to prevent any potential conflict, I quietly had a vasectomy last year. I kept it from her because I believed I was in the right—she had already gone against what we originally agreed on.

3 months later, she came to me proudly announcing: "I have happy news! I'm pregnant!" I was absolutely shocked and accused her of cheating, still without revealing my vasectomy. She thought my accusations were baseless and that I was losing my mind because I had been against having babies. Anyway, I asked for a paternity test during her pregnancy, leaving her no choice but to agree.



The big shock came later. I froze as I opened the results of the test—turned out the baby is mine, indicating that my vasectomy might not have been successful.