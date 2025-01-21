8 Professions That Appear Drastically Different in Reality Compared to Movies

We are used to the fact that in movies people of various professions look like from the cover of a fashion magazine — they are stylish, sophisticated and wear tight clothes. However, real life is far from this glossy image. Movies sometimes embellish reality, creating ideal stereotypes. And all this leads to the fact that we have a completely wrong idea of these professions.

Archeologists

In the movie Tomb Raider, archeologist Lara is portrayed as an action heroine who spends her time racing, fighting gangsters and having dangerous adventures. She is fit, wears tight clothes and has perfect makeup for every situation. In fact, archeologists spend most of their time doing painstaking work: studying documents, excavating in dust and dirt, and often have to deal with monotonous and physically demanding tasks. For me, it’s not about being pretty, it’s the insane amount of grooming and making up that these women are clearly doing, not to mention the tight, expensive outfits. © survivalothefittest / Reddit

In my experience of archeology, I have yet to encounter a single trap. © Necroporta / Reddit

Biologists

In movies where biologists work with organisms or viruses, characters tend to work in sterile and visually appealing laboratories full of colorful cones and test tubes that look more like props than actual scientific equipment. Often the scientific staff work with their hair loose, without wearing a lab coat or mask. In reality, a lab’s interior is much more scarce, and adhering to strict safety protocols is an essential element of a scientist’s daily work. I’m a biologist who works in animal research, and in movies, it seems like every lab has chimps for some reason. © IAlbatross / Reddit

Physicists

In the movie The Whole World Is Not Enough, actress Denise Richards plays Dr. Christmas Jones, a physicist who spends most of her time in short shorts and a tight tank top. This image is completely out of step with reality: physicists, especially those working in her field, spend their time in labs or at complex facilities that require special protective clothing and strict discipline. Real scientists are not engaged in saving the world almost single-handedly, as shown in the movie, but work on painstaking research and complex engineering projects. I’m a nuclear technician. Seriously, I don’t even bother trying to correct people now about it. I just smile and nod. © Incognito57 / Reddit

Librarians

In the movie The Mummy, the librarian is portrayed as a sophisticated, stylish and very charming girl. Her appearance features perfect curls, elegant dresses and glamorous charisma that create a romanticized image of this profession. In reality, librarians are usually engaged in systematizing books, researching and providing information, and their appearance is much more practical than cinematic staples. In fact, for most of our day we end up helping people set up resumes, teach old people how to navigate computers, and do more squats than the average retail worker. © darthstupidious / Reddit

Doctors

In movies and TV series, doctors are often portrayed as stylish, attractive women with deep cleavage, loose hair and an easy, flirtatious demeanor. This image is clearly exaggerated. In reality, doctors, especially on busy days, face a huge workload. They are often so exhausted that they don’t even have energy to smile, let alone flirt. In addition, a strict dress code and medical ethics rule out revealing outfits or inappropriate behavior in a professional environment. In movies, doctors do various things in call rooms. If I actually get to go there, I’m going to sleep, dammit. © intestinesare***y / Reddit

Doctors don’t do MRI or CT scans. Radiographers do the scans, the doctors can’t even work the computers at times. © MegaWhale / Reddit

Secretaries

In movies, secretaries are often portrayed as young, attractive women who are literally torn between dozens of tasks: answering the phone, making schedules, running around with documents and constantly working in chaos mode. Their desk is usually littered with papers, and their appearance is always impeccable: perfect makeup, stylish clothes and high heels. In reality, secretarial work requires high concentration, self-discipline and stress resistance. Constant running and tension would quickly spoil any makeup, and the strict dress code in professional offices excludes too bright or frivolous appearance. Secretaries and assistants are not always in high heels with tight dresses and sexy glasses. Also, because my boss is male, and I am a female, does not mean we are having an affair. © sweetella26 / Reddit

Car mechanics

In movies, car mechanics are often portrayed in a completely unrealistic way: their clothes and hands always look immaculate. It looks particularly funny when a female mechanic in tight-fitting clothes and with a minimal set of tools is able to assemble an engine in a matter of minutes. In reality, the work of a car mechanic is associated with constant contact with dirt, oil, dust and gases, and tools and equipment are often bulky and require considerable physical strength. Staying clean in these conditions is almost impossible, and actual repairs take time. I’m a mechanic. Hell yes, I can fix your car. But I’ll need parts, a large collection of tools, and some time. I’m afraid I can’t take that rusty clunker from underneath a drop cloth in the shed and have it outrunning cop cars in 5 minutes while the hero fights off the police. © PM_ME_UR_BIKE / Reddit

Journalists

In the movies and TV show Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw, who writes articles about love and relationships, is portrayed as a style icon. Her wardrobe consists of designer clothes, incredibly expensive shoes and accessories, and her job as a journalist is presented more as a pleasant hobby, leaving plenty of time for parties and dates. In reality, journalists, especially columnists and news reporters, are often faced with tight deadlines, stress and long hours in front of a computer. Their clothes are usually practical and comfortable. Every time I see a show or movie with some single income newspaper beat reporter returning home to an eclectic, sprawling Brooklyn or Midtown loft, I just think, “In what world?” © Unoriginal_Pseudonym / Reddit