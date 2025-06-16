My Marriage Was Perfect Until My Mother-in-Law Interfered With Our Money

Reddit user “Ericagrava” tells her story of financial infidelity involving her mother-in-law: “My mother-in-law lost her house due to foreclosure. The twist? She never told us for years. My fiancé and I absolutely would have helped if we had known.

We’re not rich by any means, but we would’ve done whatever we could to make sure that she was able to stay in her house, especially because she lives with her severely disabled husband, my fiancé’s father, and her disabled adult daughter. Now they’re all homeless and we’re left scrambling...

When everything came to light, and they got evicted, I immediately got them an extended stay at a hotel and paid for a week in advance. While talking with my fiancé about how they were going to pay to live in the hotel, I was told that their disability check would be used for housing.

But apparently, my fiancé kept paying for their hotel and storage unit, all, using our joint bank account, without telling me. I didn’t notice right away because I have a business that I’m trying to grow, and I’m busy taking care of our child.”