16 Strangers Who Walked Into Someone’s Day and Made It Anything but Ordinary

People
6 hours ago

Life is full of unexpected encounters, and these 16 stories prove just how surprising a stranger’s actions can be. From hilarious misunderstandings to moments that completely change someone’s day, these stories are a reminder that you never know who you'll meet or what might happen when you least expect it!

  • I was at the grocery store with my toddler sons, and there were shopping carts that looked like cars/trucks that had two seats and two steering wheels. I was letting my older son pick which one he wanted—there was a police car, a fire truck, and a pink hippie-looking car available. He chose the pink hippie car, so I loaded up both kids into the car cart and off we went to do our shopping.
    A middle-aged man walking by stopped and told me I was a good mom for letting my son drive the pink car he chose. Made my day, most of the men in my life would take issue with a pink car. © PinkleopardPJ / Reddit
  • I was working at a gas station as a teen, and I was obese but working on losing weight. I was sitting at a table on break, and an old man passing by asked, “When was the last time someone called you beautiful?” I told him never, and he said, “Well, my god, you’re beautiful.”
    Honestly, it wasn’t creepy at all, and it was the first time anyone had ever said it to me sincerely. I’ll never forget it. © ScullysFreckles / Reddit
  • I work at a gas station and get very bored when there aren’t any customers, so I doodle on the back of receipt papers. A customer saw one of my doodles and complimented my drawing.
    The next week, he came in with some pencils and a sketch pad and told me that I should have some real paper and some pencils because my art deserved proper art materials. All he asked for in return was that I show him my drawings next time he comes in. It made my day, my week, possibly even my year. © corbeau-colibri / Reddit
  • When I was working in retail several years ago, I was approached by an older gentleman who asked me if I had lost a lot of weight recently. I had always been really skinny and couldn’t put on weight no matter what I did. He asked a few other health-related questions and turned out to be a doctor.
    He advised that I should go to the doctor to get my thyroid checked. Went to a doctor and was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism. A year later, I had surgery, had the thyroid removed, and can now put on weight and feel physically normal! © GREGAZORD_ / Reddit
  • A while back, I was shopping at Target, browsing through aisles. I had just cut my hair bob length and dyed it almost black. It was curled, vintage-styled, and I was wearing a red bow in my hair. I was looking through shoes and could hear small children's whispering and sighing with enchantment as they were stealing glances at me.
    The mother giggles and tells me they think I'm Snow White, who followed them back from their Disney trip. 8 years later, to this day, recollecting it still makes my heart feel so full and warm! © henrythebestest / Reddit
  • My father was dying. It was rough. I was on my way home from visiting him one evening and popped by my local supermarket to get a frozen pizza.
    There was this girl who usually worked behind the cash register, but this time she was at that separate desk where they handled returns and stuff. I saw her every other day, I guess, and we always made some small talk.
    After I finished paying for my food, she walked up to me and gave me a small bouquet of flowers. Just out of nowhere. I asked her what they were for, and she was like, “Just take them, they’re yours.” It was so amazing because I was having such a hard time trying to deal with my father about to pass away.
    That day, we had discussed euthanasia (he ended up passing before that procedure could even be properly followed through), and it was just a random act of kindness that meant so, so much to me. © sprknl / Reddit
  • I was on my way to the store. Just as I was about to step inside, a guy walked up to me. He spoke in broken English and asked for help.
    I said, sure, and out of nowhere, he suddenly blurted out, “Do you have bubble wrap?”—as if it was a totally normal grocery store emergency. I said no, and he just walked off.
    When I got inside, another guy came up and asked, “Did he yell for bubble wrap?” Apparently, he’d been going up to random people and shouting that over and over.
  • I was catching the cart home after work on the farm late one night; it was about a half-hour ride, and I had fallen into a deep sleep. The night was hazy, as we often get in Pennsylvania.
    I woke up suddenly thinking I had missed my stop, when the French guy sitting next to me said, "Don't worry, this isn't your stop, you get off at the next one." I've never seen this guy in my life, and he knew exactly what cart stop I needed to get off at. I got off and it was the wrong stop. © makesitallup / Reddit
  • My two-year-old got a balloon animal at a community BBQ. We were walking home, she was dancing in circles, singing about how much she loved her balloon. And of course, that thing popped.
    I have never seen her have a meltdown so bad. Flat on her stomach on the sidewalk. Nothing would calm her down, so I picked her up and kept walking. For two blocks, she was just screaming about how she missed her balloon and wanted another balloon.
    This guy across the street hears her and notices that another kid from the same event has abandoned THEIR balloon animal on a bench. He picks it up and walks it over like an angel sent from heaven with a pink balloon dog. Oh my gosh, the look on her face. She even said thank you.
    I burst into tears and asked if I could hug him. Such a small thing, but it had been an incredibly long day, and we were all at the end of our ropes. It lit up my whole week. © lovemeatmyworstbrook / Reddit
  • It was raining. I stopped to tie my shoe and noticed I wasn't getting rained on. I looked up, and some random lady was standing over me with her umbrella, keeping me dry while I tied my shoe. © dee_berg / Reddit
  • I was working as a school librarian, and I was having a tough day. When one of the (older, high school) kids asked how I was doing, I replied, "Oh, surviving in spite of myself, you?" And a kid in grade six who was cutting paper at the cutting station nearby ran over and wrapped his arms around my waist and said, "Don't die, please. I like you so much better alive." © CuriousGPeach / Reddit
  • After trying on clothes and complaining I needed to lose weight, a woman said to me, "You look beautiful NOW. Don't ever postpone happiness." © blu3g6rl / Reddit
  • I was grabbing cereal when a man in his 40s walked by and said, "That is a hot dress!" Then he walked off. A few minutes later, a woman suddenly ran into me and went, "Aha... It's you.
    I know about my husband and you."
    My stomach dropped. She stared at me for a second, then slowly reached into her bag, pulled out her phone, and said, "I really love the dress, too. Mind if I take a photo to find one like it?"
  • About 4 years ago, I was walking down the street with my then-boyfriend, crying. A guy walking by stopped and asked if I was ok. I was very upset & didn't answer, so my boyfriend answered that I was fine. Completely politely, the guy said, "No offense, but I'm asking her if she's ok."
    I nodded my head. He said, "Good," asked if I needed a hug (I accepted), then told me that I'd get through whatever it was. I was so incredibly touched that a total stranger would reach out like that. © TiredEyes0816 / Reddit
  • I had been going through a divorce, and our settlement conference didn't go as well as I had planned. Plus, my two kids were acting crazy in the car as I was trying to pump gas and hold back tears from being overwhelmed and stressed. In summary, a rough day.
    Then I hear, "Excuse me, miss." I looked over at this guy who was pumping gas next to me. "You dropped your smile. You're doing great, mama, just smile."
    That just hit me hard, and it made me smile so big. It really changed my outlook for the rest of the day. © meatkissy / Reddit
  • Yesterday, I was having a tough morning at the grocery store, with both of my kids going bananas in the parking lot as I loaded the groceries into the car.
    I finally got them in, and as I backed out, I saw someone about to cross on foot behind my car. I stopped to let them go, but they didn't move, so I continued to back out and leave.
    As I pulled away, the stranger waved at me. I nervously waved back out of habit, but in New England, a wave usually means "I was walking! You could have hit me! What gives?!"
    So my wave was intended to be an apology of sorts, but all the while I was angrily thinking, "I saw you! I stopped! You didn't budge! Why are you mad at me?!?"
    As I was getting all worked up, she must have realized my misunderstanding and immediately gave me a huge smile and two thumbs up. I realized then she was trying to tell me I did a good job, and it just totally made my whole morning :-) © Tristavia / Reddit

And it's not just strangers who can cut you off track. Picture this: you're eagerly awaiting your delivery, heart full of excitement, only to rip open the box and be met with... pure, gut-wrenching disappointment. These 20 customers know exactly what it feels like when online orders go hilariously off-course.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads