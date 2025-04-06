20 Shoppers Who Felt Deeply Cheated by Their Orders

Picture this: you’re counting down the days for your delivery, heart full of hope—only to tear open the box and be hit with... pure, soul-crushing disappointment. Whether it’s a henna artist who totally missed the mark on your beloved pet’s face or a sandwich shop that replaced your cookie with a photo of one (seriously?), these 20 customers know exactly what it feels like when online orders go hilariously wrong. Hopes? Dashed. Reactions? Comedy gold.

1. “Don’t think I’ll be wearing my new shirt to work.”

2. “A new form of disappointment”

3. “Ordered a canvas print of me and my kids. At least one of us made it fully into the picture, I guess.”

4. “Told the seller I was missing the CTRL key, and he sent me this.”

5. “Inspiration vs. what I got. I almost passed out when the tailor told me how good it looked on me.”

6. “You can chop wood with it, but you aren’t supposed to chop anything on top of it. Pretty straightforward.”

7. “I think the choking hazard warning is referencing what this thing will do to you.”

8. “Henna artist said she was great at pet portraits...”

9. “My daughter’s alphabet blocks had me laughing 🤣.”

10. “Ordered a cake for my father’s birthday. The speedometer on the cake was also supposed to be pointing to his age (54).”

11. “Box lunch from a sandwich shop comes with a picture of a cookie rather than an actual cookie.”

12. “The logo on my waterproof jacket... isn’t waterproof.”

13. “The first picture is what was ordered online and was expected to be delivered. The second picture is what was actually delivered. I love the head of lettuce they added.”

14. “Blackout curtains. They only work during the eclipse.”

15. “Check out my cool new lap desk.”

16. “There’s no other reason for the box to be this size other than to mislead.”

17. “Etsy seller really thought this was what I wanted.”

18. “Ordered a new pair that came in the wrong size. Should I return them? Will they stretch over time?”

19. “Italian espresso packed under pressure”

20. “My son turned 1 yesterday. This was the topper to his space-themed cake.”