I Have to Skip My Best Friend’s Birthday for Chemo, and She’s Furious

So I got a text message from her about Saturday when I broke the news to her that I won’t be able to go as the hospital rescheduled my chemo for Saturday morning. But I asked another friend to pick up the cake, and she will bring it to the dinner.

She simply reacted with, “You said it’s in the morning, right? What time is your appointment exactly? Because the reservation isn’t until like 8 pm, so I think you’ll be fine, no? I’m fine with someone else bringing the cake, but I don’t see how you wouldn’t be able to come.”

I just tried to explain to her that my appointment was at 10, but it takes a long time, and I’ll be super wiped afterwards, and I’ll probably spend the whole day in bed.

Her reply was even more shocking to me, “Well, isn’t that a little selfish? It’s like a 10-minute procedure, and I’m sure the time between 10 am and 8 pm will be enough to recover. I feel like you’re just using something you know you can hold over me to get out of something that is important to me. I only turn 25 once.”