My Sister-in-Law Wore My Wedding Dress and Now No One in My Family Talks to Me

She decided to share her story as follows, “Hello Bright Side! I never thought a dress — even one as symbolic as a wedding dress — could have so much power. But here I am, with my heart in my throat, trying to process the fact that my sister-in-law wants to divorce my brother...and partly because of me.

But I’d better start at the beginning.

My name is Emily. I am 32 years old and I live in Wisconsin. I got married four years ago. And one year later I got divorced. I don’t want to go into details about it because I think I’m past that stage. All I can say is that there was betrayal, screaming, and a story worthy of a novel. Oh, and suffering...yes, a lot of tears, ice cream and romantic movies, you know how it goes. My family, friends and loved ones were very worried about me. They were afraid I would never make it, and I understand why, because I was really broken. They never brought up the subject again, never mentioned my ex-husband or anything like that. And I decided to stop, too, after many therapy sessions and realizing that I still had many wonderful adventures left in my life. In a fit of rebellion, one day I put everything that reminded me of him in a box and donated it to a thrift store where it could be put to better use than I could.

I kept just one thing, just one thing: my wedding dress. I thought I kept it out of pity because the thing had cost me a bundle. But in reality, I kept it because it was the only happy memory I had left of that dark episode in my life. And it stayed there, in the back of the closet, just like my memories of my failed marriage.”