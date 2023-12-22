10+ True Stories About Weddings That Ended Up Ruined

Getting married takes a lot of planning, and having a perfect wedding is nearly impossible. However, some people really get the short end of the stick. Whether because of family disagreements, surprising weather issues, or unfortunate accidents, many weddings end poorly, and some of these marriage mishaps have made their way to social media.

  • It was a big wedding, over 300 people. Turns out the bride had been having an affair with her cousin’s husband. The cousin had known for a little bit, but waited until the wedding to go table to table, letting everyone know the bride was sleeping with her husband. Poor groom was blindsided.
    Worst part was his father-in-law was well off and opened up a restaurant for him. Well, he lost his wife and his restaurant. © admx14 / Reddit
  • The bride’s father was 45 minutes late to walk his daughter down the aisle. While we were waiting, the air conditioning broke in the venue. It was over 100º degrees outside and extremely humid. The place was overcrowded. You could barely move without bumping into someone else, and in the heat that was extra miserable.
    I guess the air conditioning problem had also affected the refrigeration or something because most of the food was spoiled. The only food on the buffet was salad, spaghetti and rolls. Not enough to feed even half the guests. Most people left after the first dance. Two of the bride’s aunts fainted. The bride and the wedding planner were crying. © PleasantSalad / Reddit
  • My best friend’s mom got remarried and had an expensive, beautiful wedding, but for some reason didn’t hire a DJ. Last minute, her mom asked me to manage the CD and gave me a list along with verbal instructions of when to play each. I tried to warn her that I simply did not follow, but she told me she had confidence in me.
    Apparently all her life she wanted to walk down the aisle to some specific song, but I just couldn’t figure it out. They had to get walking to match the sunset, so she went ahead down the aisle while I flipped through a series of incorrect songs to the horror/amusement of the crowd.
    For years after, when I called my friend’s house and her stepdad answered, he’d say, “Is this the guy who messed up my wedding? How are you?” © yeetnpotatoes / Reddit
  • I went to a wedding where the bride and groom bought the wedding package on Groupon. Which is fine, why spend a fortune for one day? But I guess the venue thought they could cut some corners. So they stuck us in a room that smelled so strongly of cat urine, some people immediately left.
    The only drinks were those from a vending machine. It was next to an airport, so every time a plane took off the ceremony had to be paused because you couldn’t hear anything. And the day after the event, every single one of us had food poisoning. © Independent-Nobody43 / Reddit
  • We attended a wedding for a family member who didn’t have a lot of money. It was hosted at an inexpensive venue, but was nice. My heart broke when only a third of the people invited showed up. You could see the hurt in the couple’s face.
    They came up to our table and asked if we had any friends in the city (we lived an hour away). They had all this food for 100 people but only 30 guests. They were willing to have complete strangers come down just so their money and food wouldn’t go to waste. We hadn’t handed over our card with cash inside yet, so my husband hit the ATM and added another $100. © redgreenbrownblue / Reddit
  • I was invited to the reception of one of my good friends. They had been courthouse married for months and living happily. When I arrived at the location and saw the big crowd, I knew something was wrong. My friend’s wife is prone to panic attacks and is extremely agoraphobic to the point of breaking down and crying if she is overwhelmed.
    I immediately called a friend and asked what was going on and if this was okay. Turns out my friend’s parents invited everyone possible to be there without my friend knowing. After I sent him a picture of the crowd, him and his wife thought it would be better to go on a second honeymoon than have a reception. He sent a message apologizing to all those his wife and him invited and telling them to leave without telling his parents. The parents had a meltdown as we left. © BitterGingerDude / Reddit
  • I’m a wedding photographer. I was at one really fancy wedding a couple of years ago, typical outdoor deal at a swanky location in the middle of nowhere. The place was really nice, had a large concrete stairway flanked by water fountains that led down to the altar area, so the bride could be seen by all like she was ascending from heaven.
    The ceremony begins, and the bride appears with her father. She takes 3 or 4 steps down the concrete steps and her shoe twists on her. She tumbled down a good 12 feet or more and busted out the majority of her front teeth in the fall.
    With the place being so isolated, it took a good 40 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. Ultimately, she was ok and I got an email from them weeks later with the rescheduling date. This time, there were no stairs anywhere in sight. © MaestroLogical / Reddit
  • Hurricane Ivan. Our wedding was scheduled for Friday, and the hurricane hit us dead center on Thursday. We were sitting around with no power on Friday and remembered that a neighbor was a pastor.
    So my partner and I just knocked on his front door and asked if he would just marry us in the front yard. The big church wedding was cancelled, but instead I got married in the front yard with chainsaws and stuff in the background. We’ve been married for 17 years. © microtodd / Reddit
  • My dad had vintage cars when I was younger, and he used to do some weddings with them. I loved clearing out the confetti from the car when he’d get home. One week he arrived back and there was no confetti in the car.
    Apparently, on the way to the church the bride changed her mind and instead of taking her and her father to church they asked if he could drop them at the local zoo, as it was her favorite place. So he did, he left them there in full wedding attire. They were going to get a taxi home when they were done. It was before mobile phones, too, so I’m guessing people were waiting at the church for quite a while. © zelda4444 / Reddit
  • A close friend, who’s a wedding photographer, saw this happen. While waiting at the altar, the best man announced that the groom was coming out as gay and the wedding was cancelled. Everyone laughed like it was the best man joke, but no, it was very serious.
    The bride was on the way in the car, and she wasn’t happy. All the guests had to wait while they sorted their lives out. In the end, they split the reception room in two and each family had their own dinners. Needless to say, they didn’t want the photos. © timiss***d / Reddit
  • This was around 2009. On the second day of the wedding, the bride went swimming in the ocean. It took place in Tenerife. She swam out too far and was basically “lost at sea” for 9 hours or so. She eventually found her way back, but was in bad shape. Everyone was panicked the whole day and thought she had drowned. By the time she got back, she wished she had.
    Her husband found her phone and read a bunch of messages supposedly from her aunt (but it was quickly clear from the intimate content it wasn’t her aunt at all, she had been having an affair with the best man for apparently years). They got an annulment shortly after. $60.000 down the drain, as it was one of the most opulent weddings I’ve ever been to. © ciggies87 / Reddit
  • Bride and groom decided to “go get a few pictures” right after the ceremony. They disappeared for about 5 hours. We all waited at the venue. Since no one got any word from them, the buffet wasn’t set and the DJ didn’t play any music. After 2 hours, most guests decided to collect some cash, and we talked the manager of the venue to get out the buffet and the DJ to play music. So we basically started the party without the wedding couple.
    When they finally got back, they were in shock because basically all food was gone, people were happily dancing and everybody forgot that this was their wedding. So the wedding itself wasn’t ruined but everything around it. Us, guests, had a great time after all when we took things in our own hands. © DrPCox85 / Reddit

