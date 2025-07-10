13 Moments People Knew They’d Seriously Messed Up

We’ve all had those moments where things just don’t go the way we imagined. Sometimes it’s a small slip-up, other times it’s a full-blown disaster. But no matter the scale, these blunders tend to be the moments we look back on and laugh the hardest. From dropped phones to toothpaste mix-ups, the funniest (and most cringe-worthy) mistakes are the ones we share with friends for years to come.
2. You ever mess up burgers so bad that even your grill is surprised?
3. An electrician accidentally punched through the ceiling of the recently renovated $12 million ceiling in the NY public library.
4. Dude got stuck on the bridge.
5. I accidentally ripped out my eyelashes an hour before I got married.
6. A girl I know went to the zoo and accidentally dropped her phone. She didn’t want it back.
7. Fighting an ant infestation in my kitchen the last couple days. Didn’t think to check my cereal box. Realized the small brown things are ants 6-8 bites in.
8. Didn’t realize my Dad’s tea kettle was electric...
9. Friend’s dad made some cayenne rolls from scratch tonight. He thought he was using cinnamon. The rolls had no cinnamon.
10. Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger.
11. Forgot I was heating oil for French fries.
12. That last turn before I arrived with the chilli.
13. Would anyone care to guess which one is currently lining my mouth?
