My MIL Demanded a Paternity Test for Our Baby—I Made Her Regret It

She added:

The day I gave birth, she texted my husband: “You should get a DNA test ASAP—with your wife, you never know!” I was devastated but said nothing. My husband was furious and told her off, saying he had zero doubts about me and that her comment was disgusting. She tried to backtrack, saying she was “just looking out for him.”

Later, when she came over to meet the baby, she had no idea what was waiting for her. As she stepped in, I told her that she will not be holding our daughter! If she wants to question whether my child is even her grandchild, then she doesn’t get the privilege of bonding with her.