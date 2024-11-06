17 Stories and Photos That Show the Magic of Kindness

It’s great when everyday life consists of nice little things. In this article, we’ll tell you about such positive experiences.

And in the bonus section, you’ll find stories about people who got into a predicament, but it all ended with a happy ending.

“My husband brought me snacks during my bath.”

“My girlfriend left for work before I got to her place, feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Bro, get some flowers before she comes home. © A_Tokyo_Ghoul / Reddit

“My parents have opened a traditional toy store, named after our beloved chocolate Labrador.”

“This was left anonymously on my doorstep today. Blank envelope, I imagine some kind stranger must be dropping them off at multiple houses. So cute!”

“My wife made me dinner with a nice note.”

The note says: “I love you, dear husband. You are brave, intelligent and handsome.” I love that she sees me as such a man.

“This year started hard: I was left on the street without a penny in my pocket. But things are getting better now. I even got my own post box.”

“Some things I made for a retirement home.”

“Last week I saw an old friend, after 38 years! We used to golf together every day.”

“My favorite fruit is raspberry, and my father planted it in his own garden for me and surprised me today. I can’t stop smiling.”

“Girl at work makes everyone a cake on their birthdays... Today I got one.”

“Today was a very long and hard day at work. When I got home, there were clean dishes and a bouquet from my boyfriend waiting for me.”

“Having a very challenging week at work. Coworker left this on my desk.”

The note says: “Hey, Barbie. You’re worth so much more than this place deserves. Never forget that. Keep on being you. — Barbie”

“Our service dog got spoiled for his birthday yesterday.”

“Free plants from my local coffee shop this morning”

“A big and goofy boy I met today during a hike, asking for belly rubs. Look at his quirky smile.”

“I lived in a car for 6 months. And now, after all that time, I’m starting my life all over again.”

“I’m a wedding officiant and just married this couple who were each other’s first love in high school, found each other 50 years later, and got married.”

Bonus

I was left alone with a baby and no money. And then a classmate wrote to me, whom I brushed off many years ago. He wrote that he was aware of my situation and invited me for the position of personal assistant. I knew what kind of “assistant” he needed, but I still accepted his offer. He invited me into his office, and... there was my high school friend.

They are a sweet couple, married for 3 years, he is the director, and she is the head of the department, and she needs a personal assistant. She’s laughing and says, “My head’s not so good after giving birth.” And I smile and think, “You’re not the only one.” © Mamdarinka / VK

I once worked as a cashier in a cafe. Once I found a purse. A woman came at closing time, she was pale as a ghost. She thanked me for a long time before she left. But that's not all.

The next day, she came back and praised all our staff for finding her purse! And she didn’t come empty-handed. She brought a large and incredibly tasty cake. Good always comes back!