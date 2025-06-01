My Dad Excluded His Grandkids From a Family Vacation

Dear Bright Side,

I’m writing because I’m in a difficult place emotionally with my father and could really use some outside perspective.

My brother and I are both in our 30s and have children of our own. My parents divorced when I was young, so I never developed a strong bond with my father. He wasn’t there for birthdays, holidays or any other important occasions. However, our mum never filled our heads with bitterness. She raised us with grace and always said that we were free to have a relationship with him if we wanted to.

However, a couple of years ago, he resurfaced. Out of the blue, he got in touch, saying he wanted to reconnect. We found out that, during his absence, he had married an older woman who had left him a significant amount of money when she passed away. Shortly afterwards, he got a new, younger girlfriend who had two children of her own.