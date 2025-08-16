I Refuse to Let My Grandkids Sleep Under My Roof After Discovering Their Secret

Elizabeth, this situation must be incredibly painful for you. You’ve given so much love and care to your grandkids, and to find out they’ve been influenced in such a hurtful way is devastating. Family conflicts like this can feel like a betrayal, and it’s completely valid to feel upset.

Your decision to set boundaries, though difficult, might be necessary for your emotional well-being. Family relationships can take time and effort to heal, and it’s important to prioritize your own mental and emotional health in the process.

It may also be beneficial to have an honest conversation with your son to explain your feelings and what you discovered. He may not fully understand the depth of the situation. Let’s hope this is the case and he can advocate for you in the future. Please keep us updated on the situation, we’d love to hear from you again.