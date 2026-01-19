I Refused to Put My Health at Risk Because of My Job, Now HR Got Involved

Hi, Bright Side,

So here’s my story. Last week, my boss booked a work lunch at a fancy seafood place for a big potential client—one big enough to change the future of our department.

I have a severe seafood allergy. It’s not the kind that just makes me uncomfortable or mildly sick—contact alone can trigger hives, and eating it can cause dizziness and difficulty breathing.

I told my boss immediately. But he waved it off, saying, “Don’t be dramatic. Mr. X loves seafood. We need this deal. Eat a potato.”

I tried again. I explained that I didn’t need to eat seafood for it to be risky—shared utensils, table linens, residue on hands, and even airborne particles could trigger a severe reaction. He snapped, “Skip and you’re fired.”

So I ended up going, but did the only thing I could.

Everyone froze as I entered the restaurant with a mask and disposable gloves. Then I calmly placed a card in the center of the table with my emergency contact information and a note explaining that if I showed signs of an allergic reaction, 911 would need to be called immediately.

The client stared. My boss looked mortified. The lunch proceeded awkwardly but politely.

The next day, HR called me in. They told me we had lost the client, not because of the allergy, but because the client felt my boss had failed to take care of a team member’s basic safety.

He said it raised concerns about how the company handled responsibility and risk. His trust in our leadership was gone.

Now, I’m the villain in the office. The person who “ruined the deal.” The one who “made a scene.”

And I keep asking myself the same question everyone else seems to be asking me—was I wrong? But the real question is: did I actually have another choice?

—Ross