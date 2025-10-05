My Husband Kept Pushing Me With His “Joke” Until I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for 3 years and everything was going well until we tried for a child. After so many struggles and failed attempts, I’m finally pregnant with our first child. I have just passed the four-month mark and my stomach is very “noticeable.”

Yes, I have gained weight, but I wouldn’t say it’s a lot more than you’d expect at this stage of the pregnancy. But recently my husband has been making a very specific joke that’s started to get on my nerves, because it felt like he was blaming me.

He started by jokily saying, “You could hurt your belly if you aren’t careful about how you move it.” I smiled back at first, but it stung inside. It was like he was trying to tell me that I was getting too big.

And with everything else that had happened, I thought he was losing interest. I had no idea how wrong I was.